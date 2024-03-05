$50 million donation will accelerate research efforts at the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center in South Florida, enhancing care, treatment, and outcomes for people in the region.

University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Announces Transformational Gift From Kenneth C. Griffin A rendering of the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.

MIAMI, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Miami today announced a transformational $50 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst, to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. The gift will double Sylvester’s research footprint, accelerating efforts to develop new therapies, enhancing care for patients, and expanding access to clinical trials in a new 12-story, 244,000-square-foot facility set to open in 2025.

In recognition of the gift, which is part of the University’s $2.5 billion Ever Brighter fundraising campaign, the facility will be named the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.

“This landmark gift advances our sophisticated and comprehensive cancer research efforts. With bench scientists and clinicians co-localized, we can deliver on the promise of precision medicine and enable even more families in the region to benefit from novel life-saving treatments,” said Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of Sylvester, Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in cancer research and executive dean for research at the Miller School. “This building demonstrates Sylvester’s commitment to our community and its dedication to reducing the burden of cancer in our nation.”

“Sylvester’s team of physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals plays a leading role in our community’s efforts to defeat cancer,” said Griffin. “I am honored to support the transformational work of these incredible individuals in discovering, developing, and delivering life-saving treatments to those affected by this disease in South Florida and beyond.”

One of the country’s leading philanthropists, Griffin has long been committed to pushing the frontiers of science and medicine to drive progress and improve lives. His efforts have included major contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, among others. This donation is Griffin’s largest philanthropic gift in Florida to date and among the ten largest healthcare-related philanthropic gifts in Florida in the last decade.

“More than 12,000 families in Miami-Dade County are impacted by cancer each year,” noted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, who participated in the announcement. “We are grateful for Ken Griffin’s generous support to ensure that our county has the necessary resources to be a national leader in the fight against cancer.”

University of Miami Health System Board Chair, Stuart A. Miller, emphasized the significance of Griffin’s commitment to a thriving South Florida.

“Great communities are defined by the commitment and enthusiastic support of those who give to ensure excellence and success,” said Miller. “The Ken Griffin name has become synonymous with philanthropic leadership that drives value in the communities in which he operates. Miami is privileged and fortunate to now call Ken Griffin one of our own.”

The new building comes as Sylvester—currently one of only 72 cancer centers nationwide to hold the distinction—renews its coveted NCI status. Its design will advance innovative research to develop new therapies and expand ongoing clinical trials, and includes such features as a focus on total-body wellness and state-of-the-art equipment.

“This building cements Miami in the national narrative around excellence in health care, and quickens our trajectory towards more cancer cures,” added University of Miami Health System Chief Operating Officer Dr. Dipen Parekh.

“Ken Griffin has an amazing history of high-impact and effective giving,” University of Miami President Julio Frenk, also a medical doctor, concluded. “Battling cancer requires a team approach and this building will bring warriors together—scientists, clinicians, and patients—to deliver inspiration and hope.”

ABOUT SYLVESTER COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center in South Florida. We are known as South Florida’s leader in patient-focused cancer research and care and offer the only phase 1 clinical trials in the region. Sylvester is a high performing cancer center among the nation’s top 10% in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and in colon, lung, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgeries. With a network of 10 facilities in South Florida and one office in Southwest Florida, Sylvester operates 15 site disease groups including transplant and cellular therapy and skin, thoracic, myeloma, lymphoma, gynecological, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, neuro-oncology, sarcoma, pediatric, endocrine, leukemia/hematology, breast and head and neck cancers. For more information, visit Sylvester.org and follow @SylvesterCancer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Threads.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI



The University of Miami is a private research university and academic health system with a distinct geographic capacity to connect institutions, individuals, and ideas across the hemisphere and around the world. The University’s vibrant and diverse academic community comprises 12 schools and colleges serving more than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 180 majors and programs. Located within one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world, the University is building new bridges across geographic, cultural, and intellectual borders, bringing a passion for scholarly excellence, a spirit of innovation, a respect for including and elevating diverse voices, and a commitment to tackling the challenges facing our world. Follow @UnivMiami on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



ABOUT GRIFFIN CATALYST

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world’s greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

