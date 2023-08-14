The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Trisha Dani after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to highlight the continued success of Trisha Dani after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2021. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Dani received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her sophomore year at University of Michigan while pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

Since being awarded the scholarship, Dani has held internships at the State Department and Meta, where she engaged with diverse problem spaces such as full stack development, machine learning, embedded systems, and computer vision. She now works as a machine learning engineer at Humana.

“It’s so wonderful to see Trisha continue to use her STEM education in her career. We are honored to be a step on her pathway to success,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Dani’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/