University of Missouri-Kansas City Selects Paciolan

Paciolan will power ticketing, fundraising and access management for Kansas City Athletics

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paciolan, the leading ticketing and fundraising solution provider for universities, has entered into a relationship with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Paciolan will provide Kansas City Athletics with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising and access management.

Kansas City Athletics is among the first athletics organizations to transition to the Paciolan platform from NeuLion College following the May 2019 acquisition of NeuLion College by Paciolan and SIDEARM Sports.

KC Roos fans and donors will enjoy a customized mobile-centric experience powered by Paciolan. Fans will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, enter venues using only their phones, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. Ticketing and fundraising will be seamlessly integrated into the Kansas City Athletics website which is powered by SIDEARM Sports. The new website, KCRoos.com, will launch at the end of August.

“Partnering with Paciolan will be one of the most important pieces of Kansas City Athletics reinventing ourselves,” said Dr. Brandon Martin, Director of Athletics. “To be able to use their experience and platform to create the best ticketing experience and communicate with our fans in a more meaningful way – It is a game changer.”

As a partner, Kansas City Athletics will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. University staff will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner and an Ecommerce Operations Specialist who will serve as a right hand to help with strategic planning, share best practices and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kansas City Athletics as one of the first NeuLion schools to transition to the Paciolan platform following the acquisition, and we are committed to providing KC Roos fans and donors with a world-class experience,” said Paciolan President and CEO, Kim Damron.

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 39 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 135 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .