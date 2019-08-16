Breaking News
Home / Top News / University of Missouri-Kansas City Selects Paciolan

University of Missouri-Kansas City Selects Paciolan

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Paciolan will power ticketing, fundraising and access management for Kansas City Athletics

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paciolan, the leading ticketing and fundraising solution provider for universities, has entered into a relationship with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Paciolan will provide Kansas City Athletics with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising and access management.

Kansas City Athletics is among the first athletics organizations to transition to the Paciolan platform from NeuLion College following the May 2019 acquisition of NeuLion College by Paciolan and SIDEARM Sports.

KC Roos fans and donors will enjoy a customized mobile-centric experience powered by Paciolan. Fans will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, enter venues using only their phones, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. Ticketing and fundraising will be seamlessly integrated into the Kansas City Athletics website which is powered by SIDEARM Sports. The new website, KCRoos.com, will launch at the end of August.

“Partnering with Paciolan will be one of the most important pieces of Kansas City Athletics reinventing ourselves,” said Dr. Brandon Martin, Director of Athletics. “To be able to use their experience and platform to create the best ticketing experience and communicate with our fans in a more meaningful way – It is a game changer.”

As a partner, Kansas City Athletics will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. University staff will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner and an Ecommerce Operations Specialist who will serve as a right hand to help with strategic planning, share best practices and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kansas City Athletics as one of the first NeuLion schools to transition to the Paciolan platform following the acquisition, and we are committed to providing KC Roos fans and donors with a world-class experience,” said Paciolan President and CEO, Kim Damron.

About Paciolan
Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 39 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations.  Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 135 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

Media Contacts:    
Craig Ricks   Anne Partee
Sr. Vice President of Marketing   Director of Corporate Marketing
Paciolan   Paciolan
949.823.1636 (O)   949.823.1664 (O)

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.