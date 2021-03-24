Breaking News
University of New Mexico technology transfer office, UNM Rainforest Innovations, joins Innosphere's University Partner Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Innosphere Ventures partners with UNM Rainforest Innovations to support technology commercialization

Fort Collins, CO and Albuquerque, NM, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innosphere Ventures, the Colorado-based incubator and commercialization program that accelerates business success of science and technology-based companies, is now partnering with UNM Rainforest Innovations to support the university’s economic development efforts and their vision to be an innovator in technology commercialization worldwide.

Innosphere’s University Partner Program works directly with technology transfer offices at leading research universities across a multi-state region to connect inventors with business drivers, facilitate introductions to corporate partners, advance technologies to commercialization, and turn startups into high-growth businesses.

“An innovation ecosystem is only as strong as the people that make it up,” said Lisa Kuuttila, CEO and Chief Economic Development Officer at UNM Rainforest Innovations. “It’s a place where people with creative ideas, business insights, and those with the desire to facilitate change come together to nurture budding ideas into sustainable enterprises. When new partnerships are formed and collaboration is set in motion, our whole innovation ecosystem benefits.”

UNM Rainforest Innovations is the technology-transfer and economic-development organization for the University of New Mexico (UNM). Over the years, UNM Rainforest Innovations has evolved to provide services far beyond technology-transfer support and now spearheads UNM’s economic development initiatives.

“We are happy to partner with Innosphere Ventures,” said Kuuttila. “This partnership is important to our mission of innovation because it facilitates more opportunities and expands collaborations within our ecosystem.”

“UNM Rainforest Innovations has always done a great job protecting technologies developed at UNM and transferring these technologies to the marketplace,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO. “We know that moving an invention from the lab to the marketplace and forming a successful company can be daunting, so Innosphere is excited to be one of the entrepreneurial resources that UNM offers to their technical founders and university faulty. Working with New Mexico’s leading research university provides Innosphere’s commercialization program with high-quality deal flow and opportunities to work with their innovative programs.”

For more information on Innosphere Ventures’ University Partner Program, please visit innosphereventures.org/partners, or view this full press release here. 

CONTACT: Emily Wilson
Innosphere Ventures
9702954481
[email protected]

Savanah Romero, Communications Coordinator
UNM Rainforest Innovations
[email protected]

