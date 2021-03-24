University of New Mexico technology transfer office, UNM Rainforest Innovations, joins Innosphere’s University Partner Program

Innosphere Ventures partners with UNM Rainforest Innovations to support technology commercialization

Innosphere Ventures is a Colorado-based incubator that accelerates business success of science and technology-based startups and emerging growth companies with an exclusive commercialization program, specialized office and laboratory facilities, and a seed-stage venture capital fund. Innosphere’s commercialization program connects founders with experienced advisors, corporate partners, and investors. The program teaches entrepreneurs valuable skills on how to access capital, acquire customers, build talented teams, accelerate top-line revenue growth, and plan for a company exit. Innosphere has been supporting startups for 23 years and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Learn more at innosphereventures.org.

About UNM Rainforest Innovations

As the technology-transfer and economic-development organization for the University of New Mexico (UNM), UNM Rainforest Innovations protects and commercializes technologies developed at UNM by filing patents and copyrights and transferring them to the marketplace. We connect the business community (companies, entrepreneurs and investors) to these UNM technologies for licensing opportunities and the creation of start-up companies. Our vision is to play a vital role in New Mexico’s economic development and to be a leader in technology commercialization. Under the leadership of CEO Lisa Kuuttila, we are substantially growing our program using the Rainforest model to develop an innovation economy in New Mexico. To learn more about us, visit our website at innovations.unm.edu.

Fort Collins, CO and Albuquerque, NM, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innosphere Ventures, the Colorado-based incubator and commercialization program that accelerates business success of science and technology-based companies, is now partnering with UNM Rainforest Innovations to support the university’s economic development efforts and their vision to be an innovator in technology commercialization worldwide.

Innosphere’s University Partner Program works directly with technology transfer offices at leading research universities across a multi-state region to connect inventors with business drivers, facilitate introductions to corporate partners, advance technologies to commercialization, and turn startups into high-growth businesses.

“An innovation ecosystem is only as strong as the people that make it up,” said Lisa Kuuttila, CEO and Chief Economic Development Officer at UNM Rainforest Innovations. “It’s a place where people with creative ideas, business insights, and those with the desire to facilitate change come together to nurture budding ideas into sustainable enterprises. When new partnerships are formed and collaboration is set in motion, our whole innovation ecosystem benefits.”

UNM Rainforest Innovations is the technology-transfer and economic-development organization for the University of New Mexico (UNM). Over the years, UNM Rainforest Innovations has evolved to provide services far beyond technology-transfer support and now spearheads UNM’s economic development initiatives.

“We are happy to partner with Innosphere Ventures,” said Kuuttila. “This partnership is important to our mission of innovation because it facilitates more opportunities and expands collaborations within our ecosystem.”

“UNM Rainforest Innovations has always done a great job protecting technologies developed at UNM and transferring these technologies to the marketplace,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO. “We know that moving an invention from the lab to the marketplace and forming a successful company can be daunting, so Innosphere is excited to be one of the entrepreneurial resources that UNM offers to their technical founders and university faulty. Working with New Mexico’s leading research university provides Innosphere’s commercialization program with high-quality deal flow and opportunities to work with their innovative programs.”

For more information on Innosphere Ventures’ University Partner Program, please visit innosphereventures.org/partners, or view this full press release here.

