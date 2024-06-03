University of Rochester The University of Rochester is a top-tier research institution which has the third highest percentage of international students among all U.S. universities (U.S. News). Guided by its commitment to equity, diversity, and sustainability, the institution embodies its motto: Meliora “ever better”. With seven schools, over 200 academic majors, nearly 12,000 students, six hospitals comprising a leading academic medical center, and the nation’s premier optics institute, it is a hub of excellence.

Dr. Jane Gatewood Dr. Jane Gatewood, the University of Rochester’s Vice Provost for Global Engagement, is aninnovative leader with a 17-year career in global engagement within higher education andexpertise in global research partnerships, academic mobility, and economic development.Dr. Gatewood oversees large cross-functional teams with a global footprint. Her data-drivenand risk management-focused contributions have helped position the university as one of theworld’s top institutions with the largest number of international students. As a Fulbright-Nehru scholar in India, an Andrew W. Mellon Fellow at the University of London, an instructor at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, and an editor of the Oxford English Dictionary as well as NAFSA’s Guide to International Partnerships (2020), she has significantly contributed to the global discourse on international education.

Jama J. Rossi Jamal J. Rossi is the Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music has been honored in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2024. Ranked No. 3 in North America and No. 11 globally, Eastman shares the stage with leading music institutions in the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Finland, Denmark, and Hungary.

For over a century, the Eastman School of Music has been a beacon of excellence in music education and performance. Building from its foundational pillars of artistry, scholarship, leadership, and community, Eastman has cultivated a diverse environment where music thrives not only within our halls but also reverberates beyond, enriching lives and fostering engagement. The school is renowned for its holistic approach to music education, integrating rigorous musical training with humanities studies, leadership education, and interdisciplinary experiences. This commitment to comprehensive education produces graduates who are not only skilled musicians, but also well-rounded individuals prepared to use their talents to influence and inspire communities around the globe.

Dean Jamal J. Rossi commented on the school’s ethos and its recent accolade: “The Eastman School of Music is a vibrant community where some of the best musicians in the world come together to make each other better. Our century-long dedication to the core values of artistry, scholarship, leadership, and community has served as the foundation upon which our alumni have built impactful careers in all aspects of music, and they have enriched the world through their music. This recognition by the QS World Rankings reaffirms our commitment and mission to shape the future of music through artistic and scholarly excellence and innovative leadership.”

Jane Gatewood, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Rochester, also remarked on the significance of this achievement: “The QS World Rankings’ acknowledgment of the Eastman School of Music underscores our global impact and academic prestige. This recognition is a testament to our faculty’s dedication and our students’ talent, reflecting our leading role in preparing the next generation of world-class musicians.”

This year marks the inaugural inclusion of the music category in the QS World University Rankings. The QS ranking for music schools is derived from comprehensive evaluations of academic reputation and employer reputation, which contribute 80% and 20% to the total score, respectively. Criteria such as research quality, strategic partnerships, innovation, and employability play pivotal roles in this assessment.

For more information on the QS World University rankings for music, please visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-subject-rankings/music

For information about the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, please visit: https://www.esm.rochester.edu/admissions/

To learn more about the international admissions and global collaborations, please visit: https://www.rochester.edu/global

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:

Jessica Kaufman, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications [email protected]

Daniella Sussman, Director of International Communications [email protected]

