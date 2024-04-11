University of Saint Thomas-Houston Demonstrates Commitment to Enhancing a Learning Environment Where Latino, and All, Students Thrive

Houston, Texas, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Houston, Texas (April 11, 2024) – Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, announced today that Dr. Richard L. Ludwick, president of University of Saint Thomas-Houston has chosen to affiliate with the national network of Presidents for Latino Student Success (P4LSS). The network comprises a group of presidents and chancellors who have committed to making their campuses learning environments where Latino, and all, students thrive.

Excelencia formed our network of common cause in 2011 and Presidents for Latino Student Success in 2014 to support institutional leaders who are transforming higher education to make our country stronger with the contributions, skills, and talents of Latino college graduates.

Programs and initiatives that work for Latinos can serve other students as well, and thus the nation at large.

Through the P4LSS network, Dr. Ludwick will collaborate with Excelencia and other postsecondary leaders to leverage collective expertise and resources, foster partnerships, and amplify current efforts to accelerate Latino student success in higher education at the national level.

“Institutional leadership focused on intentionally serving Latino, and all, students is the hallmark of the presidents and chancellors in this network,” said Sarita Brown, co-founder and president of Excelencia in Education. “We are proud to catalyze and support them as they advance student success and grow talent for our country’s bright future.”

Dr. Ludwick joins more than 150 leaders that belong to the P4LSS network and lead the nation in enrolling and graduating Latino students. Although the network represents only 5% of the thousands of colleges and universities across the country, the network enrolls 32% of all Latino students in higher education, and accounts for 34% of graduating students.

“UST, a Catholic university and Hispanic Serving Institution, is excited to join this network as it continues to lead in its service of academic excellence for God’s family,” said Dr. Richard L. Ludwick, president. Excelencia is honored to make common cause with the action-oriented, trendsetting presidents and chancellors who have answered our national call to accelerate Latino student success in higher education and ensure America’s future. To learn more about the Presidents for Latino Student Success network and other institutional leaders across the country affiliated with Excelencia, visit: EdExcelencia.org/leadership/presidents-latino-student-success

About Excelencia in Education

In 2024, Excelencia in Education marks 20 years of service to accelerate Latino student success in higher education by promoting Latino student achievement, conducting analysis to inform educational policies, and advancing institutional practices while collaborating with those committed and ready to meet the mission. Excelencia has established a network of results- oriented educators and policymakers to address the U.S. economy’s needs for a highly educated workforce and engaged civic leaders. For more information, visit: EdExcelencia.org

