Univest Securities, LLC. Announces Trading of IPO for its Client Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP), Marking the Second Nasdaq IPO and Listing Deal of Uinvest in 2019

New York, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univest Securities, LLC, a FINRA and SIPIC member full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm, today announced the pricing and trading of the initial public offering (“IPO”) for its client Happiness Biotech Group Limited (“Happiness”), marking the second Nasdaq IPO underwritten byUinvest in 2019. On a firm commitment basis, Univest sold, on behalf of Happiness, 2,000,000 shares of its ordinary shares at of $5.50 per share for a total of $11,000,000 in gross proceeds before fees and expenses. Happiness’s ordinary shares begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on Friday, October 25th, 2019 under the trading symbol “HAPP”.

In addition, Happiness has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional amount of ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts.

Univest Securities, LLC. is acting as the lead underwriter and the sole book runner along with Aegies Capital Corp, WestPark Capital, Inc,Newbridge Securities Corporation, and Zinvest Global Limited acting as co-managers. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the Company, and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to this U.S. offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC as of October 10, 2019.The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the U.S. offering may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC, 375 Park Avenue, Suite 1502, New York, NY 10152, by telephone at +1 212 343 8888 or email at [email protected] . In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC.

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us

About Happiness Biotech Group Limited.

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company’s goal is to provide high-quality products to our consumers. Over the past 14 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 SFDA registered “Blue-Cap” SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. For more information, please visit: www.fjxfl.com .

