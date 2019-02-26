Univision says team released in Venezuela, interview confiscated

Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision said on Monday a news team led by anchor Jorge Ramos was released after being detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro.
