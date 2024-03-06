NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unlimited , an alternative investment firm seeking to democratize private markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of hedge fund veteran John K. E. Morris as Chief Commercial Officer. Morris’ addition to Unlimited’s C-Suite will help the firm broaden its reach into the institutional market.

Morris joins Unlimited from Blue Water Advisors, where he served as a Managing Director and led the firm’s private equity capital markets operations. He has held senior positions in private equity and hedge funds since 1992.

Unlimited builds investment vehicles that offer lower-cost access to 2 & 20-style alternative investment strategies to both retail and institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2022 by Bob Elliott, CEO and CIO of the firm and a former investment committee member at Bridgewater; Bruce McNevin, Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist at Unlimited; and Matt Salzberg, Managing Partner at Material.

“We are thrilled that a professional of John’s caliber has come on board at Unlimited to help us expand transparency and lower costs in private markets,” said Elliott. “John’s decades of experience in hedge funds and private equity will be crucial as we continue to grow our business.”

“This is a very exciting move for me,” said Morris. “Unlimited’s proprietary machine learning technology combined with Bob’s deep knowledge of the markets are a recipe for success and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Earlier in his career, Morris was President of HedgeConsult, a consulting firm that provided services in asset allocation and capital formation to global institutional clients. He was previously a Partner at The Midway Group, an investment advisor that managed hedged mortgage strategies and also President of Fulcrum Investment Group, a boutique merchant bank that provided bespoke capital markets services to hedge funds. He also served as a Partner at Promethean Investment Advisors and as a Vice President at Republic National Bank of New York (now part of HSBC) and was a Managing Director at Palladin Group. Morris holds an MA in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University, an MA in Sociology from Yale University, and a BA in Economics (Hon.) and International Development from Clark University.

About Unlimited

Founded in 2022 by Bob Elliott, Bruce McNevin and Matt Salzberg, Unlimited is an investment firm using proprietary technology to create strategies that offer lower-cost access to 2 & 20-style alternative investment strategies, such as hedge funds, to both retail and institutional investors. Mr. Elliott has built innovative hedge fund strategies for more than two decades, including at Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. Mr. McNevin is a Professor of Economics at New York University and has held various data science positions at hedge funds Clinton Group and Midway Group, along with positions at Bank of America and BlackRock. Mr. Salzberg serves as a Managing Partner at Material and is a Co-Founder and Chairman of various companies, including Unlimited. Learn more at unlimitedfunds.com .

The material provided herein is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. All investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. No investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee return or eliminate risk in any market environment.