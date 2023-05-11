Join the DTA Community June 7-9 for Three Days of Insight, Collaboration, and Innovation to Advance Digital Health Access and Equity for All.

Arlington, VA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is proud to announce its Inaugural Summit, to be held June 7-9, 2023 at the Washington D.C. Marriott at Metro Center. The 3-day Summit programming will be facilitated by leaders from all facets of the digital therapeutics (DTx) ecosystem, including policymakers, manufacturers, payors, and other experts to guide innovation and equity in healthcare. The Summit programming will be led by DTA CEO, Andy Molnar, and will feature lively panel discussions and interactive workshop sessions that cover the advancement of DTx, healthcare policy impacts, reimbursement and regulatory pathways, clinical evidence requirements, and patient access optimization.

In addition to the Summit, DTA members and staff will also gather on Capitol Hill June 6-7, to meet with congressional members and staff to advocate for the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act ( S. 723 and H.R. 1458 ). This bill seeks to create a new benefit category for digital therapeutics and ensure permanent coverage and reimbursement of DTx products by Medicare and Medicaid. Ensuring access to these clinically validated therapeutics for Medicare and Medicaid patients, and other high-risk, rural, and marginalized communities.

DTA’s vision is to bridge the gap between the DTx industry and the healthcare system by providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration between different stakeholders in the DTx space. With this Summit, DTA aspires to accelerate the adoption of digital therapeutics and ensure equitable access to healthcare for all.

The 2023 DTA Summit agenda will feature:

70+ experts from a variety of backgrounds, including clinicians, payors, patients, government agencies, DTx manufacturers, DTx ecosystem members, policy makers, and venture capitalists

11 leading-edge panel discussions

2 engaging deep-dive workshops

On Friday, June 9th, the DTA Summit’s final panel will bring together senior regulatory leaders from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) , The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) , The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) , Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ ), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) to provide insights on their own approaches to digital therapeutics. These agencies play a critical role in the development, classification, assessment, and distribution of digital therapeutics to patients.

DTA will host a Press Conference immediately following the Summit’s final panel. The announcements will be a defining moment in digital health worldwide, involving new standards, efforts, and publications that will:

Drive patient access and engagement for better health outcomes

Contextualize how digital therapeutics fit in the broader health landscape

Assist with go-to-market commercialization strategies for manufacturers

Make it easier for policymakers to create and redefine DTx pathways

Streamline DTx implementation processes

Enable increased DTx adoption by payors

DTA Board Member and Head of WELT USA, Danny Jooyoung Kim, PharmD shares, “The DTA Summit provides an excellent platform to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations and to stay up to date on the latest trends and advancements in this rapidly evolving field. We are excited to bring about a future where digital therapeutics become a vital component of patient care worldwide.”

DTA is committed to transforming global healthcare through the advancement of DTx, and the Inaugural Summit marks a significant milestone in that journey. DTA invites industry leaders and stakeholders to participate in this important event, helping shape the future of healthcare.

2023 DTA Summit Website

2023 DTA Summit Video

About DTA

Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.dtxalliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn

CONTACT: Autumn Brennan Digital Therapeutics Alliance 608-304-8000 abrennan@dtxalliance.org