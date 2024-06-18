Pittsburgh, PA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integra Balance AI is pleased to announce the CEO and Founder of Integra Global Solutions, Ganesh Ranganathan will present at BKX 2024, the premier conference exclusively for bookkeeping professionals on “Unlocking the Potential of AI for Your Bookkeeping Firm”

Event Details:

Conference: BKX 2024

BKX 2024 Date: June 25-27, 2024

June 25-27, 2024 Location: Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

About Speaker:

Ganesh Ranganathan, now a well-known leader in both the AI and bookkeeping industry, through his company, has been in the forefront of innovation to infuse technology into accounting services. He would be discussing how AI can bring in transformation in the book-keeping space and achieve higher accuracy and provide the catalyst for business growth.

About BKX 2024:

More than 600 entrepreneurial-minded bookkeepers will attend BKX 2024. With the assurance that it will respond to demands most recently, BKX 2024 promises to give innovative knowledge in three topics spread through three days: marketing, workflows, and team dynamics. This is an exclusive live, in-person conference about growth, strategy, mindset, and more techniques, particularly best practices, solely for bookkeeping professionals.

