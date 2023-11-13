The global smart door lock market is projected to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.5%, driven by growing demand for convenience, security, and connectivity.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Smart Door Lock Market size is valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

In the forecast period, the introduction of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) is likely to drive the use of smart locks. Furthermore, the expanding consumer knowledge of the benefits and comfort provided by smart locks is responsible for the ever-increasing demand for them, particularly in the domains of housing and hospitality around the world.

Because of their intricacy and excellent efficiency, they have been deployed in a variety of sites to increase security. AI and ML systems can detect abnormalities and potential security breaches by analyzing trends in user behavior and access history. This improves security by detecting unauthorized access attempts and alerting homeowners in real-time. Behavioral analysis can assist in differentiating between regular and suspect activity, decreasing false alerts while maintaining a high level of security.

These technologies provide improved security, convenience, personalization, and integration into larger smart home ecosystems. As AI and machine learning continue to progress, smart door locks’ capabilities are anticipated to evolve, increasing their attractiveness to consumers looking for modern and sophisticated home security solutions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the smart door lock market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, types, connecting technology, application, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the smart door lock market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the smart door lock market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Smart Door Lock Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Connecting Technology, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to dominate the market as the adoption of the 5G network expands and even companies are introducing technologies that can be connected to the Wi-Fi which makes them easily accessible and east to operate.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 6.5 billion Growth Rate 17.5% Dominant Segment Wi-Fi Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Integration with smart home systems

Growing safety concerns

Rising technological advancements Companies Profiled August Home Inc

Avent Security

Cansec Systems Ltd

HavenLock Inc

Kwikset

MUL-T-LOCK TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Schlage

Zigbang Co Ltd

Sentrilock LLC

Smart Locking Logic Proprietary Limited

UniKey Technologies Inc

Yale Locks

Goji

Onity Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the smart door lock market include,

In April 2023, ASSA ABLOY Group, a global leader in access solutions, completed a unique South African project to secure companies and residences around the world using its smart lock technology.

In October 2022, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.) introduced two new smart lock products: SmartCode 270 Touchpad Deadbolts and SmartCode 260 Keypad Deadbolts.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the smart door lock market growth include August Home Inc., Avent Security, Cansec Systems Ltd, HavenLock Inc., Kwikset, MUL-T-LOCK TECHNOLOGIES LTD, Schlage, Zigbang Co Ltd, Sentrilock LLC, Smart Locking Logic Proprietary Limited, UniKey Technologies Inc, Yale Locks, Goji, Onity Inc, and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the smart door lock market based on products, types, connecting technology, application, distribution channel, and region.

Global Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Products

Biometric Door Locks Face Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others

Smart Card Door Locks Electric Strike Door Locks

Global Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Types

Deadbolt

Lever Handles

Padlock

Others

Global Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Connecting Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Global Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Residential

Hospitality

Commercials

Government

Retail

Others

Global Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Online stores

Others (Brand Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

Global Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smart Door Lock Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Smart Door Lock Report:

What will be the market value of the smart door lock market by 2030?

What is the market size of the smart door lock market?

What are the market drivers of the smart door lock market?

What are the key trends in the smart door lock market?

Which is the leading region in the smart door lock market?

What are the major companies operating in the smart door lock market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the smart door lock market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

