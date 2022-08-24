Unmanned Experts and Liteye Awarded $1.8m Contract from AFLCMC Armament Directorate

Team to develop Web Weasels Autonomous Swarming AI Munitions for Air Force

Centennial, Colorado, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centennial Colorado — (August 24, 2022) – Unmanned Experts Inc. and partner Liteye Systems Inc. announces that Air Force’s AFLCMC Armament Directorate has awarded a one-year contract to the team to build Web Weasels Autonomous Swarming Artificially Intelligent Munitions program. Web Weasels is part of Unmanned Experts parent program called Air Commons® -Swarm which allows commanders to plan, task, and manage multiple swarming assets through a ‘Swarm ATO” and Swarm Engine.

Squadrons of autonomous collaborative munitions operating at range, and at risk, need the training, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to handle the speed-of-datalink environment that occurs in modern combat. Teamwork, communication, shared mental models, and a robust set of tried and tested strategies are needed to survive and dominate. Web Weasels (WW) aims to overlay AI/ML trained algorithms onto Air Commons – Swarm’s capabilities to provide pre-launch munitions with a series of TTPs in a ‘Playbook’ for a given mission set (i.e., SEAD). The munitions will launch with AI-on-the-Edge hardware, firmware, and comms architecture which allows them to collaboratively assess the combat environment, vote on the most suitable Play, call an ‘Audible’ change, and execute the improved plan. In addition, the Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) aspects of autonomous swarm C2 are complex. WW will analyze best practices and develop the Human-Swarm Interface (HSwI) using HITL simulators.

“The Armament Directorate is pursuing ideas that permit Blue Forces to command various collaborative weapons systems and coordinated tactics to ensure success. A dynamic battlespace requires automated, adaptive weapons systems and cooperative tactics as well as Artificial intelligence algorithms with “dialable” human influence,” said Keven Gambold, CEO of Unmanned Experts. “Web Weasels’ goal is for swarm operators to be able to train and deploy artificially intelligent collaborative autonomous munitions rapidly and globally on any mission type.”

Web Weasels uses three teams, one building, and training AI/ML Playbook algorithms; one focused on AI-on-the-Edge, voting, and Audibles; and the third one testing HSwI configurations. Web Weasels will use AFSim to run trial iterations, and then fly suitably equipped small UAS to emulate autonomous stand-off munitions against Liteye’s SHIELD™ Counter-UAS systems to emulate an Enemy Force integrated radar threat.

“Liteye is excited to be working on this program with Unmanned Experts,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. “As drone warfare advancements continue at a staggering rate it is important to keep adding capabilities like Web Weasels to our solutions.”

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) systems, manufacturer of Liteye SHIELD™, US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal and covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

About Unmanned Experts – (www.unmannedexperts.com): Unmanned Experts Inc. (UMEX) is a world-leading provider of Subject Matter Expertise in the fields of autonomous robotics, swarms, UTM, and mass data. We also have class-beating experience in the traditional unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) domains. The UMEX team has a peerless understanding of military, civilian, commercial, and para-public unmanned system operations and continues to push the sharp end of the robotics industry forward. We provide the rare capability to originate and conduct research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) of unmanned technologies, develop working Concepts of Operation (CONOPs), and then field them operationally.

