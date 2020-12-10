Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UNO! Mobile Wins 2020 Best of Galaxy Store Award for Best Casual Game

UNO! Mobile Wins 2020 Best of Galaxy Store Award for Best Casual Game

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

—Mattel163 announced today that UNO! Mobile received the 2020 Best of Galaxy Store Award for Best Casual Game from Samsung.

El Segundo, CA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “We are honored to receive this award from Galaxy Store. Samsung has been an amazing partner in marketing and supporting our games. We’re delighted to be working with such a wonderful partner. We will continue to work hard to delight the fans in our community with outstanding games.” – Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163 Limited

 

Mattel163, a world class publishing and development studio from Mattel and NetEase is the developer behind hugely popular mobile titles UNO! Mobile and Phase 10: World Tour. We will soon be launching another family favorite Skip-Bo, car racing game Bumper Go, and other exciting titles under development. UNO! Mobile launched globally in 2018 and has since welcomed over 200M players from all around the world. It has collaborated with global entertainment phenomenon BTS, leading toy car brand Hot Wheels, and many more exciting events to come!

“The success of Galaxy Store is determined by the creativity and dedication of the Samsung Developers community,” said Jong Woo, Vice President & Head of Game Ecosystem. “We relaunched Galaxy Store to create a go-to place for mobile gamers that delivers unique benefits and provides users with access to a vast array of content to personalize their Galaxy devices. This year’s winners truly represent the best across all categories.”

UNO! Mobile is available for download on the Galaxy Store, Google Play, and Apple Store and can also be played on Facebook.

###

 

If you would like more information about UNO! Mobile, or anything else happening at Mattel163 Limited, please email Alex Boer at [email protected]

 

CONTACT: Alex Boer
Mattel163
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.