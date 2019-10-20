Unprecedented anti-government protests swell across Lebanon

Massive protests swelled across Lebanon on Sunday in an unprecedented show of dissent against its ruling elite as hundreds of thousands converged to demand the overthrow of a system they see as riddled with corruption and cronyism.
