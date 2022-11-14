SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) (“Unrivaled” or the “Company”), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in California and Oregon, today reported its third quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Update

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company generated revenue from continuing operations of $10.76 million composed of retail revenue of $8.77 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $2.00 million. This compared to revenue from continuing operations of $20.05 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which included retail revenue of $7.24 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $12.81 million. This was a decrease of $9.29 million or 46.3% in revenue from continuing operations.

The Company’s gross loss from continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $(0.06) million compared to a gross profit of $0.33 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.39 million or 119.5%.

The merger with UMBRLA and the acquisitions of People’s First Choice and SilverStreak Solutions in 2021 led to more operations with additional facilities, employees, and costs to support them. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $13.24 million, compared to $12.03 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.21 million or 10.0%. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, amortization and depreciation expenses increased by $1.67 million and facilities related expenses, such as rent, utilities, repairs and maintenance, security, and insurance, increased by $2.33 million over third quarter of 2021. Those increases were partially offset by decreases in third quarter 2022 of the following items: taxes, licensing and permitting decreased by $0.51 million and stock compensation expenses decreased by $1.14 million.

The Company realized an operating loss from continuing operations of $122.80 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $11.70 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $111.10 million or 949.5%. This increase was primarily attributable to a $107.97 million impairment of intangible assets and goodwill related to the UMBRLA, People’s, and SilverStreak acquisitions. As part of the Company’s strategic restructuring in fiscal year 2022, the Company terminated its third-party distribution operations in California and its retail and delivery operations at SilverStreak Sacramento, which resulted in a loss on disposal of assets of $1.53 million during the current period.

UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for shares) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,989 $ 6,891 Accounts Receivable 573 4,677 Inventory 2,684 7,179 Prepaid Expenses & Other Assets 1,564 1,272 Notes Receivable 375 750 Assets Held for Sale 23 4,495 Total Current Assets 7,208 25,264 Property, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 19,576 23,728 Intangible Assets, Net 3,360 129,637 Goodwill 3,585 48,132 Other Assets 16,212 26,915 Investments 721 164 Deferred Tax Asset 608 — Long-Term Assets Held for Sale 2,579 17,984 TOTAL ASSETS $ 53,849 $ 271,824 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable & Accrued Liabilities $ 37,037 $ 31,904 Current Portion of Notes Payable 26,454 45,749 Income Taxes Payable 9,394 7,969 Liabilities Held for Sale 1,653 2,087 Total Current Liabilities 74,538 87,708 Notes Payable, Net of Discounts 7,964 10,006 Deferred Tax Liabilities — 6,123 Lease Liabilities 12,101 21,316 Long-Term Liabilities Held for Sale 1,357 184 TOTAL LIABILITIES 95,960 125,337 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY: Common Stock, par value $0.001: 990,000,000 shares authorized, 560,353,549 and 498,546,291 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 584 521 Treasury Stock: 2,308,408 shares of common stock as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (808 ) (808 ) Additional Paid-In Capital 401,729 392,930 Accumulated Deficit (443,616 ) (250,015 ) Total Equity Attributable to Stockholders of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (42,111 ) 142,628 Non-Controlling Interest — 3,859 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY (42,111 ) 146,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 53,849 $ 271,824