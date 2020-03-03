Breaking News
Untamed Sports TV Airs All New Episodes Of Its Popular Series on March

Untamed Sports TV roars into March with a host of action-packed series premieres including wrestling matches, fishing destinations, vacations and tours for the active lifestyle, racing cars, and more.

Championship Wrestling from Arizona features the top local stars in Arizona doing weekly battle with some of the top names in professional wrestling from across the world.

Honda Racing at Speed is a monthly magazine-style series about the biggest stars in the world of racing.

West Palm Beach, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Untamed Sports TV roars into March with a host of action-packed series premieres including wrestling matches, fishing destinations, vacations and tours for the active lifestyle, racing cars, and more. Untamed Sports TV is the television network dedicated to outdoor sports and recreation.   

Untamed Sports TV Series with new episodes premiering in March are:

Championship Wrestling from Arizona

Championship Wrestling from Arizona is a weekly televised pro wrestling program. Sanctioned by the United Wrestling Network, CWFA features the top local stars in Arizona doing weekly battle with some of the top names in professional wrestling from across the world.   

 

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood brings to the audience the excitement, and drama of the Golden Days of Television, when wrestling was a late-night show with stars such as Gordon Solie, Dusty Rhoads, and Briscoe Brothers, among other well-known names.

 

Charlie Moore: No Offense

Charlie Moore: No Offense invites a special guest star into the comedic world of Charlie Moore, and then the roles are reversed. When it’s his turn, Charlie immerses himself in the local culture of the town he visits to talk about his experience.

 

Getting Away Together

Getting Away Together series tells about the growing trend of groups of people sharing a vacation with friends and family. From girlfriend getaways to family reunions and milestone celebrations in some of the most fascinating vacation destinations across America.

 

Honda Racing at Speed

Honda Racing at Speed is a monthly magazine-style series about the biggest stars in the world of racing like IndyCar’s James Hinchcliffe and Scott Dixon, as well as some less well-known but equally exciting forms of racing such as Honda Ridgeline off-road truck team and the F4 USA.

 

Life in Between Gates

Life in Between Gates is a documentary series is produced by Aether Films and World Pro Ski Tour to show the world’s best alpine ski racers as they travel to top ski destinations and compete head to head.

 

Pure Outdoor

Pure Outdoor is an action sports series created to showcase active lifestyles, individual challenges, and the vast outdoors featuring such unfettered sports as freestyle skiing, airplane aerobatics, motocross, cycling, surfing, triathlons, cliff diving, and water-ski racing.   

 

Sledhead 24-7.com

Sledhead 24-7.com is the Snowmobile show delivering news and information targeted to the active power sports enthusiast with destination rides, new product info, new sled reviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of races and events.

 

The Immortals

The Immortals celebrates the lives of the greatest names in sports history including Muhammad Ali, Pele, Wayne Gretsky, Michael Jordan, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Tiger Woods, Pete Sampras, Monica Seles, Usain Bolt and more.    

 

The Ring Report

The Ring Report is a monthly, 60-minute magazine-style TV series focused on the world of boxing, offering up the month’s best highlights, interviews, and compelling storylines in the sport today.

 

Short List

Short List is a series that delves into some of the most memorable moments and individuals in sports, from best debuts to greatest comebacks, top innovators and more.

 

World Greatest Motivators

The World Greatest Motivators features some of the best motivational speakers from around the globe. Featured speakers include best-selling authors Bob Proctor, Les Brown, Mary Morrissey, as well as World Champion Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and top executive coach David Melter.

 

For more information about Untamed Sports TV visit: untamed.tv

CONTACT: Jesus Pinango
Untamed Sports TV
5612495228
[email protected]
