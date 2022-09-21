Untold.io Announces ‘Kohola’, an Impact Documentary Addressing Ocean Plastic Pollution, at the United Nations General Assembly Week

The film directed by Greg Reitman launches on Untold’s equity crowdfunding platform, enabling impact investing for accredited and non-accredited investors via ACH, wire, or credit card.

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Untold.io (https://untold.io/), the first and only SEC-regulated equity crowdfunding platform focused solely on content investing, today announced the fundraising kick-off for the newest environmental film, ‘Kohola’*, bringing awareness to the ocean plastic pollution crisis. Untold.io Founder and CEO, Ali Aksu, will project details at a private gathering during General Assembly Week on September 22 at 5pm ET in New York City to highlight the film, which is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Greg Reitman.

Untold.io services a variety of content projects with a special focus on impact-driven areas that not only entertain but educate and inspire the audience to solve real-world problems, such as the ocean pollution crisis. Untold ecosystem prioritizes the SDG/ESG blueprint when it comes to vetting the area of impact for a specific project. Untold.io democratized film production by allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors a first-of-its-kind opportunity to invest in films for as little as $1,000 USD, without the need for big studio support.

“By 2024, the UN predicts that there will be more plastic than fish, which only begins to describe the gravity of the current ocean pollution crisis,” said Ali Aksu, CEO of Untold.io. “We built our crowdfunding platform to support causes like this, and to provide a real opportunity for impact investment, and we’re pleased to bring more awareness and support at the United Nations General Assembly Week.”

‘Kohola’ takes an in-depth look at the ocean crisis through the eyes of Kohola, a humpback whale, and her family. The parallel story takes place over a five-year span, tracking the history of plastic consumption alongside the impact on humpback whales and other marine life. Where ocean creatures once swam freely, the film depicts the steep decline of life as a result of plastic pollution. The film trailer is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MixGPydvDo.

The Hawaiian word koholā refers to reef flats as well as the humpback whale, perhaps linking the spray of the waves on the reef with the spray from a whale’s blow.

Untold.io intends to accelerate the film’s production by opening up investment opportunities to the broader public. The platform is the only SEC-registered funding platform for content that enables investment via Reg CF, providing a simple and cyber-secure way to invest with either credit, ACH, check or wire transfer, and crypto in the near future. Untold also embraces the future of Web3, offering investors a variety of benefits ranging from attendance at film premieres, inclusion in credits, NFT merchandise, and more.

For more information on Untold and Kohola, visit https://untold.io/.

About Untold.io

UNTOLD is the only SEC-registered investment platform in the media and entertainment industry that allows both accredited and unaccredited investors to invest in mass media (i.e. movies, TV shows, streaming content, etc.). UNTOLD was created to meet the demand for streaming content by connecting investors and producers, allowing them to share the benefits of accelerating the content production cycle. Developed by international film producer, Ali Mahir Aksu, Untold offers simple, cyber-secure, and transparent investment opportunities for both retail and institutional investors via reg cf and reg d.

About Greg Reitman

Greg Reitman is a film director, producer, screenwriter, and active member of the Director’s Guild of America. Described by Movie Maker Magazine as “one of the top ten filmmakers producing content that impacts our world,” he is the founder of Blue Water Entertainment, Inc., an independent production company focusing on environmentally conscious entertainment.

About Blue Water Entertainment

Blue Water Entertainment is a leading independent production company, developing and producing content in fiction and non-fiction formats. True to the vision of its founder, the mission is to tell cinematically compelling, intentional, and empowering stories that make a difference in our world. Blue Water’s slate of films focuses on current issues that impact our daily lives — from politics, social justice, and poverty to faith, and of course, the environment.

For more information, visit https://untold.io/.

Media Contact: Transform Group untold -at- transformgroup.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

CONTACT: Transform Group untold (at) transformgroup.com