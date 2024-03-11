Unveiling Complexion Renewal Oil: A Revolutionary Skincare Innovation Introducing Complexion Renewal Oil, a luxurious skincare breakthrough, meticulously crafted to elevate patients’ beauty regimen. Formulated with a potent blend of botanical actives, this clinically proven lightweight oil delivers unparalleled results, visibly enhancing skin texture, tone, and radiance. Say goodbye to fine lines, enlarged pores and discoloration as our lightweight formula smooths and refines, revealing a revitalized, luminous complexion. Gentle yet effective, this multi-purpose oil caters to all skin types, leaving your patients’ skin feeling nourished and supple with each application. Available Custom Branded.

DAVIE, Fla., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CosMedical Technologies, a leader in skincare innovation and forerunner in the custom branded skincare industry, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: Complexion Renewal Oil. This lightweight, multi-purpose oil is meticulously crafted with sustainably sourced ingredients and clinically proven to visibly enhance skin texture while reducing the appearance of fine lines and pores.

Developed under the guidance of esteemed dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., Complexion Renewal Oil offers a comprehensive array of benefits, making it a must-have in any skincare routine:

– Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkle thickness

– Provides gentle and non-irritating, retinol-like results

– Improves skin tone and texture

– Clears pores and dissolves oil and debris

– Minimizes congested and enlarged pores

– Protects against environmental aggressors

– Provides nourishing hydration

– Fast-absorbing formula revitalizes dull, flaky complexions

– Suitable for all skin types and gentle enough for daily use

“We’re thrilled to introduce Complexion Renewal Oil, a product that embodies our commitment to delivering clinically proven results,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of CosMedical Technologies®. “With its unique formulation and sustainable ingredients, Complexion Renewal Oil is poised to be a great addition to our skincare partners’ line of custom branded products.”

Harnessing the power of innovative actives such as Rock Samphire, Micro-resurfacing Acid Blend, and Phyto-7 Oil Complex, Complexion Renewal Oil offers unparalleled efficacy. Its gentle yet effective formula is clinically proven to visibly improve skin texture, luminosity, and overall skin health.

In an independent clinical study, Complexion Renewal Oil was found to:

Significantly reduce pore count after 4 weeks

Reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkle thickness after 2 weeks

84% said skin felt smoother and nourished.

92% said skin looked more hydrated.

Embrace Complexion Renewal Oil and experience the transformative benefits firsthand. For more information about Complexion Renewal Oil and CosMedical Technologies’ other groundbreaking products, please contact CosMedical Technologies® at 800-275-3627 or [email protected]

About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies® provides custom label skin care to physicians and medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies® is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies® can build their own unique brand with industry-leading, medical grade products like Complexion Renewal Oil , enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies® online at www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | CosMedical Technologies®

800-275-3627 | [email protected]

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82734044-e926-46e6-92ce-983549428285