The increasing need for digital printing in packaging is driven by its cost-effective ability to generate short print runs. On-demand printing is playing a crucial role in waste reduction, guaranteeing that shifts in packaging and graphic designs do not lead to unused inventory. The Report also examines industry leaders, their market presence, the rivalry in the field, and insights into different regions.

NEWARK, DEL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The digital printing packaging market is forecast to experience a growth rate of 5.1% over the estimated time, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 18,666.50 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 30,696.4 million by 2033.

The driving force behind the demand for digital printing is its eco-friendly aspect and the robust growth of commercial packaging. The use of digital printing lowers the environmental impact as it reduces the installation waste and requires no grids.

Packaging and printing help create the product’s identity to market the product effectively. Digital printing consists of graphics, texts, patterns, and other visual materials printed straight to the packaging materials like transfer films, papers, cardboard, and other materials. Several advantages of digital printing packaging, like its cost-effectiveness in creating small-and-medium-sized prints, boost its adoption in low-volume packaging.

Surging demand for personalized packaging solutions is dictating the forecast trends in the market. Digital printing facilitates easy and cost-saving packaging of products with distinct designs, materials, and products. Customization also helps companies improve their brand image, interact with their clients, and cater to shifting customer interests toward personalized products.

The digital printing packaging also helps with a brief time-to-market. Digital printing processes are frequently associated with fast setup, production processes, easy data exchange, and intense productivity. Thus, companies can produce small- and medium-sized prints and swiftly update their packaging for business and support.

Several standards, like food safety and labeling regulations, drive the packaging industry. It can be hard to meet these standards for digital printing businesses as some printing inks and technologies may not serve certain requirements. This factor can restrict the use of digital printing in industries with stringent regulations.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Digital Printing Packaging Market:

Countries in the Asia Pacific are expected to observe significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Australia’s digital printing packaging industry is expected to be the next go-to-market in the assessment period as players shift their base from matured markets like the United States and Europe.

In Latin America, businesses are expected to explore Mexico for upcoming market opportunities.

Revent Developments in this Industry:

In April 2022, Huhtamaki launched a Push Tab blister lid, a first-to-market PET blister lidding composed of a single material, sans any metal, to serve the healthcare sector. Push Tab blister lid works on the present packaging portfolio without compromising the speed. Therefore, the invention is projected to offer sustainable packaging solutions for the robustly expanding healthcare sector.

AutajonGroup revealed in September 2022 that the Californian firm ZappPackaging entered its Packaging Division. The acquired company is expected to invigorate the parent company’s operations in the United States, particularly in California.

Mondi Plc. Introduced myMomdi.net, a web platform for excellent print and design to differentiate its uncoated fine paper (UFP) brands. It briefs the printing and design industry professionals regarding high-quality paper brands, paper recommendations, multimedia content, and local distributor contact information.

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions declared its partnership with Siser North America to venture into the crafter/DIY market. Siser has over 40 years of experience in the consumer craft industry as a leader in heat-transfer vinyl and an expert in modification and personalization.

Key Companies Profiled:

HP Inc.

Xeikon N.V.

Eastman Kodak Company

Landa Corporation Ltd.

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Tailored Label Products Inc.

Creative Labels Inc.

Reynders Label Printing

DS Smith Plc

Thimm Group

Traco Manufacturing Inc.

WS Packaging Group Inc.

Elanders

Colordruck Baiersbronn

Mondi Plc.

Market Segmentation:

By Print Technology Type:

Liquid Toner Electrophotography Printing

Nano-Graphic Printing

Inkjet Technology

Others (Dye tonner)

By Product Type:

Labels

Flexible Packaging Films & Wrap Bags & Sacks Pouches & Sachets

Corrugated Packaging

Folding Cartons

Bottles & Jars

Metal Cans

Others

By End User:

Food

Beverage

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & cosmetics

Electronic comp.

Chemicals

Other (Automotive, etc.)

