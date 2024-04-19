NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Marc Zaro Scholarship for Entrepreneurs proudly announces its inaugural launch, offering aspiring undergraduate students a remarkable opportunity to fuel their entrepreneurial aspirations. Established by visionary leader Marc Zaro, this scholarship stands as a beacon of encouragement for those with a fervent passion for innovation and community impact.

Marc Zaro, a distinguished figure in finance and philanthropy, envisioned a platform that would nurture the entrepreneurial spirit within young minds. As the Founder of GM Capital Private Wealth, Marc’s dedication to fostering innovation and financial acumen is unparalleled. His illustrious journey from Chicago to the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business & Geology, to New York City where the foundation to his advisory and alternative investment management venture become established serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence.

The Marc Zaro Scholarship, with a generous one-time award of $1,000, seeks to identify and support undergraduate students who embody the spirit of entrepreneurship. By blending academic excellence with visionary entrepreneurial ideas, the scholarship aims to propel future leaders towards success.

Marc Zaro emphasizes, “The Marc Zaro Scholarship is a celebration of innovation and creativity. It’s about recognizing the potential within each student to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.”

Applicants for the Marc Zaro Scholarship should exhibit a combination of qualities, including a fiery passion for entrepreneurship, creativity in their endeavors, commitment to societal impact, and academic excellence. The essay prompt challenges candidates to articulate a unique entrepreneurial venture and its potential impact on their community or society at large.

“Innovation knows no bounds,” says Marc Zaro. “We’re excited to see the imaginative ventures our applicants will propose and the positive changes they aspire to bring about.”

The scholarship application deadline is February 15, 2025, with the winner set to be announced on March 15, 2025. Undergraduate students eager to seize this opportunity are encouraged to submit their essays to [email protected].

About Marc Zaro: Marc Zaro is the President of GM Capital Private Wealth, where he provides expert guidance in private equity strategies, financial trading programs, and tax-sheltered fiduciary consulting. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, Marc’s career spans prestigious firms such as Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner Smith, Inc. and AXA Advisors. Through the Marc Zaro Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, Marc aims to inspire and support the next generation of innovative leaders.

About Marc Zaro Scholarship:

The Marc Zaro Scholarship for Entrepreneurs aims to empower undergraduate students with a passion for entrepreneurship. Founded by Marc Zaro, this scholarship provides financial support to students pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams. With a one-time award of $1,000, the scholarship recognizes academic excellence, creativity, and commitment to societal impact. For more information, visit https://marczaroscholarship.com/marc-zaro-scholarship/.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marc Zaro

Organization: Marc Zaro Scholarship

Website: https://marczaroscholarship.com

Email: [email protected]