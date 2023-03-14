MONSEY, N.Y., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the $36.15 per share in cash at which Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (Univar) is being sold to an investor group led by Apollo Funds (Apollo).

Why is there an investigation?

On March 14, 2023, Univar announced that it has agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by Apollo for $36.15 per share in cash. The sale has been approved by the Univar board of directors (Board).

“We are investigating whether the Univar Board acted in the best interests of Univar shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, one of the law firm’s name partners. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Univar shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, based on a discounted cash flow analysis, the investor website Simply Wall Street indicates that a fair value for Univar is $40.13 per share.

Further, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for Univar in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is an average price target of $37.86 per share, which indicates that several Wall Street analysts think the deal price is too low.

