UP FINTECH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Up Fintech Holding Limited – TIGR

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 6, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Up Fintech Holding Limited (NasdaqGS: TIGR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) including American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) issued in connection with its March 2019 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Up Fintech and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/up-fintech-holding-limited-nasdaqgs-tigr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 6, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Up Fintech and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On May 17, 2019, pre-market hours, the Company announced its 1Q2019 financial results including a 36% increase in total operating costs and expenses and a 60% increase in employee compensation and benefits, among other things. On this news, the price of Up Fintech’s securities plummeted.

The case is Willard v. Up Fintech Holding Limited, 19-cv-10326.

