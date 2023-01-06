TIGR Class Action Investigation has Been Commenced on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that UP Fintech had for years operated cross-border securities trading businesses without the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s approval. Specifically, stating that UP Fintech’s act had constituted an illegal operation of securities.

Following this news, UP Fintech’s share price plummeted on December 30, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.