Small-town underdog takes aim at government corruption in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Drugs, Sex and Dirty Politics cover

Charleston, SC, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A self-described serial entrepreneur, Dalton Daniels is always on the hunt for the next great opportunity. And after the subprime crisis of 2008, he watched as employment prospects dwindled. But then came the Obama administration’s decision to no longer prosecute medical marijuana users and suppliers so long as they complied with state laws. And with that, a new form of gold rush began, as entrepreneurs and weed enthusiasts flocked to California to stake their claim. Seizing the chance to get into the action, Daniels sold his house and invested his life savings in a small dispensary in Los Angeles. The risk paid off. His store, The Rainforest Collective, was a huge success, but little did he know, a storm was brewing within the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – a storm that would thrust him into the national spotlight as he fought to save his business. Appealing to anyone who has been unjustly targeted by punitive marijuana drug laws or has been the target of dirty politicians and government corruption, Daniels shares his own underdog story.

In Drugs, Sex and Dirty Politics, Daniels depicts a modern-day David and Goliath tale, set against the backdrop of LA’s hedonistic social scene. Reflecting on the intimidation tactics he endured while in pursuit of his entrepreneurial dream, Daniels reveals how he refused to back down in the face of threats. Far from giving up, he mobilized an army of fellow dispensary owners, lawyers, and patients to face off with evil forces at work within the United States government and Mexican drug cartels, delivering a hefty blow to a giant corruption scheme. A fascinating read, Drugs, Sex and Dirty Politics offers a unique perspective on the divisive and ongoing battle to legalize cannabis in America.

Drugs, Sex and Dirty Politics is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Dalton Daniels is an entrepreneur at heart. He has started three separate businesses from scratch. Always one to take the road less traveled, he views life as a learning adventure and eagerly awaits whatever lies around the next corner. He lives in Phoenix with his wife and two young sons.

Attachment

Drugs, Sex and Dirty Politics

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com