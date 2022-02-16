UpCity Releases How COVID-19 Has Shifted Workplace Policies: Guidance for 2022 Survey Results

56% Of Respondents Stated That If Seeking A New Job Post-COVID-19, They’d Only Pursue Remote Roles

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UpCity has announced the publication of a comprehensive survey asking owners and employees of small- and medium-sized businesses about how COVID-19 has affected workplace policies and what those evolving policies mean for those seeking new jobs.

The survey post, How COVID-19 Has Shifted Workplace Policies: Guidance For 2022 , presents the views of more than 600 respondents in the United States and Canada and explores findings in a wide range of categories, including changing tech stack trends, masking and vaccine requirements in the workplace, all-remote vs. hybrid vs. fully in-person work, and the key considerations of professionals seeking new employment opportunities. Results were further analyzed based on workplace setting, geographic region, specific industries, team communication, job search, and general workplace policies.

Statistical highlights include:

56% of respondents stated that if seeking a new job post-COVID-19, they’d only pursue remote roles.

83% are required to show proof of vaccination before working in the company’s shared office space.

39% prefer a hybrid attendance model.

23% said that employee attendance and timekeeping protocols have changed since COVID-19.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity encourages business leaders to be open to revisiting workplace policies for a number of reasons, not the least of which is to be able to find and hold on to the most qualified candidates.

“Businesses need to be prepared for the reality that our work environment has completely shifted in the past two years,” Sullivan said. “ We learned through the survey that 56% of respondents have a strong desire to only work remotely. The post-COVID workplace may need to have flexibility in order to attract and retain its employees.”

Visit UpCity.com for more information about this survey and other relevant topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Product & Marketing Heidi Sullivan at heidi@upcity.com .

