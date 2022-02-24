Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UpCity Survey Results: How Small Businesses Leverage Digital Marketing

UpCity Survey Results: How Small Businesses Leverage Digital Marketing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

80% of respondents said they are looking to expand their in-house digital marketing team this year

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UpCity has announced the publication of an extensive survey asking small business owners and employees about their digital marketing strategies and related processes.

The survey post, How Businesses Leverage Digital Marketing: 2022 Survey, gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada about their current digital marketing strategies, specific channels they use, techniques, whether they conduct their digital marketing in-house or hire out, and more. Respondents work in a wide range of industries, including education, information services, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing, among others.

Statistical highlights include:

  • 33% Of U.S. companies and 28% of Canadian firms use social media marketing as their main digital marketing channel since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 48% of respondents view Facebook as their primary social media channel for digital marketing.
  • 45% of those surveyed prioritize on-page SEO.
  • 42% of businesses surveyed use digital marketing freelancers, while 21% work with a marketing agency.
  • 80% of respondents said they are looking to expand their in-house digital marketing team in 2022.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, says a greater emphasis on connecting with customers through digital marketing today is essential in developing sustainable business growth.

“With so many options for consumers to choose from, it’s imperative for companies to understand the diverse preferences and expectations of their audiences,” Heidi says. “A comprehensive digital marketing strategy allows businesses to reach more potential customers, illustrate value, and ultimately drive conversions.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other relevant topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity VP of Organic Growth Jack Thornburg at jack@upcity.com.

UpCity
180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,
Chicago, IL 60601  
312-445-9615

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.