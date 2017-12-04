Upco International Inc. Announces Blockchain Payment Application Project Lead

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upco International Inc. (CSE:UPCO) (Frankfurt:U06) (“UPCO”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Don Blackadar as the Blockchain Payment Application Project Lead. He will work closely with Mr. Dominic da Assuncao, who is the head of the Blockchain development team, in handling Blockchain project planning and coordination, documentation and testing / quality assurance activities.

Mr. Don Blackadar is a graduate of the University of Alberta (MSc) and a highly experienced professional with more than 25 years of experience in information technology. As a senior business analyst and project facilitator, Mr. Blackadar’s focus and core expertise is in the areas of strategic business analysis, and custom software delivery, with a strong focus on requirements definition and documentation, project planning and coordination, and quality assurance. His work in Information Technology has encompassed diverse engagements in public sector legal support and education, healthcare, recreation and tourism, shipping, land development, benefits administration, utilities, municipal government, retail, manufacturing, and other areas. Don has worked closely with Dominic da Assuncao since 2000, collaborating on the delivery and support of a complex clinical application operating at a prominent Canadian Hospital, including several upgrades. They are presently working on a major new release of clinical enterprise software invoking Blockchain technology.

Mr Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: “We are very pleased to have Mr. Don Blackadar join our team as the Blockchain Payment Application Lead working in collaboration with Mr. da Assuncao. Mr. Blackadar will add tremendous value to our Company with his extensive experience and knowledge of custom application delivery, moving into the Blockchain space.”

Upco has issued 330,000 stock options exercisable at $0.45 for a period of 5 years to advisors of the company.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. UPCO is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for IOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WHATSAPP, that will enable fully secure communications, and social media, namely connecting users and sharing pictures, locations, international airtime top up, International and national calls and chatting. With the forthcoming addition of blockchain payment services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

