Upcoming First Advantage Webinar Delves into New Marijuana State Laws

WHO: First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions WHAT: Will host “New Marijuana State Laws: What You Need to Know for 2021.” WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: To register, click here.

The November 2020 state elections saw voters speak loudly on marijuana, and there are two additional medical marijuana and four additional recreational marijuana laws on the books as a result. Understanding all of this new legislation is essential for employers and their HR and legal teams.

During this webinar, Josephine Kenney, industry expert and Chief Global Compliance Officer at First Advantage, will dig into the states with medical and recreational marijuana laws, including those recently enacted. Kenney will explore how such laws are evolving and explain what employers in impacted states need to know. Session attendees will learn about cannabis management approaches to fine-tune their workplace strategies and help organizations plan for the future.

