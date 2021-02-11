Breaking News
Upcoming First Advantage Webinar Delves into New Marijuana State Laws

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:   First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions
     
WHAT:   Will host “New Marijuana State Laws: What You Need to Know for 2021.”
     
WHEN:   Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PT)
     
WHERE:   To register, click here.

DETAILS:
The November 2020 state elections saw voters speak loudly on marijuana, and there are two additional medical marijuana and four additional recreational marijuana laws on the books as a result. Understanding all of this new legislation is essential for employers and their HR and legal teams.

During this webinar, Josephine Kenney, industry expert and Chief Global Compliance Officer at First Advantage, will dig into the states with medical and recreational marijuana laws, including those recently enacted. Kenney will explore how such laws are evolving and explain what employers in impacted states need to know. Session attendees will learn about cannabis management approaches to fine-tune their workplace strategies and help organizations plan for the future.

Click here to register for this educational session.

About First Advantage
First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
[email protected]
732-706-0123, ext. 711

