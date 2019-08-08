Breaking News
Upcoming Ooma Investor Conference Participation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, is pleased to be participating in the following conferences in late August and early September:

  • The Midwest IDEAS Conference on August 29, 2019 at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago
  • The 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco and
  • The Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference on September 5, 2019 at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis

Ooma management will be hosting meetings with conference attendees at all three conferences and webcasting audio of presentations from the Midwest IDEAS (August 29, 11:05 a.m. Central time) and Gateway (September 4, noon Pacific time) Conferences.   The Dougherty & Company conference is meetings-only.

Links to webcasts will be added to the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of Ooma.com prior to the conference dates.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors
Matthew S. Robison
Director of IR and Corporate Development
Ooma, Inc.
[email protected]
(650) 300-1480

Media
Mike Langberg
Director of Corporate Communications
Ooma, Inc.
[email protected]
(650) 566-6693

