ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:

Sarah Rodehorst, co-founder and CEO of Onwards HR , providers of the leading employee offboarding platform for HR, legal and finance teams, and Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds, a global outplacement company

WHAT:

Will present on the topic of “Balancing Compassion and Compliance, Before, During and After a Layoff” at an upcoming SHRM webcast.

WHERE:

Registration for this complimentary webinar can be accessed at https://bit.ly/40WMArN

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET (12N CT, 11 a.m. MT and 10:00 a.m. PT)

DETAILS:

As the post-pandemic-era boom has slowed down, large brand companies have reduced headcount in reaction to business growth slowing down and labor costs increasing. In 2022, many Americans were laid off in the U.S. alone, and although the press has recently been focused on high-profile tech industry layoffs, similar activity can be seen across industries. As 2023 proves to be an even trickier year for business and the employment market, it’s critical for organizations to consider how to balance compassion and compliance when planning a reduction in force or layoff. During this session, attendees will learn best practices from two industry experts to reduce risk while humanizing the process before, during, and after layoffs.

Approved for 1 PDC towards SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification, the program also meets recertification credit standards set by HRCI.

About Onwards HR

Onwards HR is a data-driven offboarding platform that helps companies conduct compassionate and compliant layoffs and terminations. With Onwards HR, companies can mitigate risk, reduce costs, and improve equity by simplifying separations in compliance with corporate policy and employment laws.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com