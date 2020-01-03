UPD Holding Corp. Announces Exclusive License Agreement With Be Tru Organics Inc. for Ready-To-Drink Beverage Products

RENO, Nev., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPD Holding Corp. (OTCBB: UPDC ) (the “Company” or “UPDC”), a consumer products development company with concentrations in the specialty beverage and health and wellness industries, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Be Tru Organics Inc. , a Nevada corporation (“Be Tru”), for the development of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage products under the BeTrū Wellness® brand.

“The BeTrū Wellness® brand is a great addition to our expanding beverage portfolio,” said Mark Conte, CEO of the Company. “Many beer, wine, and spirits distributors are seeking to expand their ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage offerings, including in the hemp-derived ingredients category. We intend to leverage this demand and work with retailers and direct-store-delivery (DSD) wholesalers to begin rolling out our hemp-based specialty beverage products on both a regional and national scale.”

Keith Gordon, President of Be Tru, stated “this is the perfect time to develop and promote BeTrū Wellness® branded beverages alongside other products that have common distribution channels with UPDC products. We anticipate multiple co-marketing and co-distribution opportunities between Be Tru and UPDC, including through Be Tru’s existing distribution arrangements through United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), which is a wholesaler that specializes in distributing organic and wellness products across the U.S. and Canada.”

The Company’s current beverage portfolio includes the iMetabolic® line of nutraceutical beverage additives, focused on weight loss and weight management, and the Record Street™ line of ale and lager beers, focused on recreational use by pairing drinkable craft beers with a music-driven lifestyle.

The Company anticipates the launch of BeTrū Wellness® branded ready-to-drink, hemp-infused waters in 24-pack cases of 500 mL biodegradable plastic bottles and 12-pack cases of 1,000 mL biodegradable plastic bottles to launch in Spring 2020.

About Be Tru Organics Inc.

Be Tru Organics Inc. ( www.betruwellness.com ) is a cause driven company specializing in holistic products for everyday health and balance in the human body with the goal to promote well-being within the mind, body, and soul. The BeTrū Wellness® brand promotes the health and wellness benefits of hemp-extract ingredients through its wide range of topical and ingestible products.

About UPD Holding Corp.

UPD Holding Corp. is engaged in the business of product development, marketing, distribution, and sales through its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, United Product Development Corp., iMetabolic Corp. ( www.imetabolic.com ), and Record Street Brewing Co. ( www.recordstreetbrewing.com ), with concentrations in the specialty beverage sector and health and wellness industry. UPDC’s growth strategy focuses on target demographics and markets that are believed to represent underserved consumer needs, as well as leveraging distribution networks and customer remarketing opportunities across in-house and licensed brands.

Mark Conte , CEO & Director

(775) 829-7999

Notice About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the accomplishment of any of our plans listed for any acquisitions, production, marketing, products or product sales, and the timeliness within which such items may be accomplished, as referred to in this news release.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with acquisitions, product development and sale. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and that which is made publicly available by us from time to time.