UPD Holding Corp. Announces License of Record Street Brand and Expansion of Nevada Beer Offerings

RENO, Nev., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPD Holding Corp. (OTC: UPDC ) (the “Company” or “UPDC”), a consumer products development company with concentrations in the specialty beverage and health and wellness industries, is pleased to announce that it entered into a license agreement with Alpine Group Inc. (“AGI”) that allows AGI to brew and sell beers under the Record Street brand throughout the State of Nevada.

AGI currently operates a brewery, taproom, bar, restaurant, and live music and event space in the 11,500+ sq. ft. historic Alpine Glass Co. building in the heart of the Brewery and Arts District in Downtown Reno, Nevada.

AGI’s beer brands include its flagship Malt Rose (Belgian Blonde), Devil’s Haircut (Bock Brown), Common Science (Amber Lager), Sabrosa (Mexican-style IPA), High Rollers (Pale Ale), and specialty beers. In addition to AGI’s catalogue of house beers, AGI also intends to brew and distribute Record Street’s flagship Blonde, Pale, and India Pale Ales and Stylus (American Light Lager).

Jesse Corletto, President of AGI, said “Record Street is a great brand that has developed a reputation for great lifestyle products over the past several years. This is a unique opportunity for us to leverage Record Street’s existing connection with consumers in Nevada build upon those relationships and experience.”

“AGI’s facility on 4th Street is a hub for entertainment, dining, and creativity that embodies the renaissance taking place in Reno,” said Mark Conte, CEO of UPDC. “With this license and strategic alliance, UPDC plans to collaborate with AGI on new business opportunities that we hope will include additional beer offerings and distribution territories.”

Record Street beer is brewed by AGI and distributed by New West Distributing Inc. in Sparks, Nevada.

About Record Street Brewing Co.

Record Street Brewing Co. is a craft beer company that markets its products under the Record Street lifestyle brand. Inspired by the universal love of music by all, Record Street’s beers are expertly mastered to be harmonic, full flavored, and balanced, making them accessible to a wide range of consumer tastes and pairable with any occasion. Record Street is committed to creating a fun, stimulating, supportive, and collaborative environment for all with respect for our customers’ values and support. A love of craft beer and music is what defines Record Street and its customers. Record Street Brewing Co. is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPD Holding Corp.

About UPD Holding Corp.

UPD Holding Corp. is engaged in the business of product development, marketing, distribution, and sales through its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, United Product Development Corp., iMetabolic Corp., and Record Street Brewing Co., with concentrations in the specialty beverage and health and wellness industries. UPDC’s growth strategy focuses on target demographics and markets that are believed to represent underserved consumer needs, as well as on leveraging distribution networks and customer remarketing opportunities across in-house brands.

