UPDATE: 2019 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Career Achievement Honorees and Date of Awards Banquet in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alfred E. Osborne, Jr., chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and interim dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management, has announced the finalists for the 2019 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. He also announced the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lawrence Minard Editor Award.

The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Gerald Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that will inform and protect the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States.

The 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Martin Wolf, associate editor and chief economics commentator at the Financial Times, London. Wolf was educated at Oxford University. Before starting his journalism career in 1987 at the Financial Times, he was a senior economist at the World Bank and director of studies at the Trade Policy Research Centre, in London. He was awarded the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in 2000 for services to financial journalism and is a member of the International Media Council of the World Economic Forum. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a journalist whose career exemplifies the consistent, superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

Michael Miller, senior editor of features and WSJ Weekend at The Wall Street Journal, will receive the 2019 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. Before graduating from Harvard University, Miller joined The Wall Street Journal in 1983 as an intern in the New York bureau and the following year became a staff technology reporter in the San Francisco bureau. He returned to the Journal’s New York bureau in 1986, writing about technology and health care. He went on to become a news editor for the media and marketing group, served as Marketplace editor, and then helped lead the paper to eight Pulitzer Prizes as Page One editor. The Minard Editor Award was named in memory of Lawrence “Laury” Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards. This award honors excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing, and recognizes an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.

The 2019 Gerald Loeb Awards banquet and celebration will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Capitale in New York City. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC’s Power Lunch, will be the host of this year’s show. Additional presenters from television news will be announced in the coming weeks via @LoebAwards on Twitter. This event is attended by many of the country’s most influential journalists, editors, publishers, producers, and media personalities. Wolf and Miller will receive their career achievement awards at the banquet and this year’s winners in the 12 competition categories will also be announced. The official invitation for the 2019 Gerald Loeb Awards – with ticket, table, sponsorship and advertising information – can be viewed at http://www.theloebawards.com/ .

The following 2019 #LoebAwards finalists were chosen from more than 475 entries submitted in all mediums by local, regional and national outlets and individual journalists:

Audio Category Finalists

Liz Essley White, Joe Yerardi and Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak for “Medicaid, Under the Influence” – The Center for Public Integrity and NPR

Will Evans, Alyssa Jeong Perry, Katharine Mieszkowski, Taki Telonidis, Fernando Arruda, Jim Briggs, Ziva Branstetter and Mwende Hinojosa for “Insult to Injury” – Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, PRX and KQED

Ilya Marritz, Andrea Bernstein, Charlie Herman, Heather Vogell, Anjali Kamat, Eric Umansky, Alice Wilder, Bill Moss, Wayne Shulmister, Esther Kaplan, Megan Detrie, Katherine Sullivan, Rick Kwan, Nick Varchaver, Robin Fields, Jim Schachter, Stephen Engelberg and Meg Cramer for “Trump, Inc.” – WNYC and ProPublica

Beat Reporting Category Finalists

Alana Semuels for “How Amazon is Changing America” – The Atlantic

Andrew Khouri and Emily Albert Reyes for “Southern California’s Housing Crunch is Now a Crisis” – Los Angeles Times

Daisuke Wakabayashi, Katie Benner and Kate Conger for “Google’s Andy Rubin Problem” – The New York Times

Peter Gosselin, Ariana Tobin and Ranjani Chakraborty for “Age Discrimination” – ProPublica and Vox

Breaking News Category Finalists

John Ewoldt, Kristen Leigh Painter, Evan Ramstad and Lee Schafer for “The Sale of Supervalu” – Minneapolis Star Tribune

Cecilia Kang, Edmund Lee, Emily Cochrane, Andrew Ross Sorkin, James B. Stewart and Michael J. de la Merced for “The AT&T/Time Warner Antitrust Verdict” – The New York Times

Scott Calvert, Eliot Brown, Peter Grant, Tawnell Hobbs, Katie Honan, Melissa Korn, Douglas MacMillan, Eric Morath, Keiko Morris, Shayndi Raice, Stephanie Stamm, Laura Stevens, Jimmy Vielkind and Lauren Weber for “Amazon’s HQ2 About-Face” – The Wall Street Journal

Alexandra Bruell, Drew FitzGerald, Joe Flint, Brent Kendall, Shalani Ramachandran and Erlich Schwartzel for “AT&T-Time Warner Verdict” – The Wall Street Journal

Commentary Category Finalists

Shira Ovide for “Shira Ovide Columns” – Bloomberg Businessweek

Andy Kessler for “Inside View” – The Wall Street Journal

Catherine Rampell for “Columns by Catherine Rampell” – The Washington Post

Rick Newman for “Rick Newman Commentary Series” – Yahoo! Finance

Explanatory Category Finalists

Zachary R. Mider, Zeke Faux, Demetrios Pogkas and David Ingold for “Sign Here to Lose Everything” – Bloomberg News

The New York Times Staff for “China Rules” – The New York Times

Natalie Kitroeff and Jessica Silver-Greenberg for “Working While Pregnant, and Paying the Price” – The New York Times

Marshall Allen for “The Health Insurance Hustle” – ProPublica

Feature Category Finalists

Mark Arax for “A Kingdom from Dust” – California Sunday Magazine

Jeffrey Ball for “Lone Star Rising” – Fortune

James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams and Ellen Gabler for “‘If Bobbie Talks, I’m Finished’: How Les Moonves Tried to Silence an Accuser” – The New York Times

Katherine Rosman for “The Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Weenie, Very Litigious Bikini” – The New York Times

International Category Finalists

Matthew Campbell for “A Chinese Casino has Conquered a Piece of America” – Bloomberg Businessweek

Stanley Pignal for “India’s Missing Middle Class” – The Economist

Steve Stecklow for “Hatebook” – Reuters

Andy Greenberg for “The Code that Crashed the World: The Untold Story of NotPetya, The Most Devastating Cyberattack in History” – Wired

Investigative Category Finalists

Nicholas Confessore, Matthew Rosenberg, Carole Cadwalladr, Sheera Frenkel, Cecilia Kang, Paul Mozur, Jack Nicas, Gabriel J.X. Dance, Michael LaForgia and Brian X. Chen for “Facebook, Disinformation and Privacy” – The New York Times

David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner for “The Trump Family’s Tax Schemes” – The New York Times

Joshua Schneyer, Michael Pell, Andrea Januta and Deborah Nelson for “Ambushed at Home” – Reuters

Lisa Girion for “Powder Keg” – Reuters

Local Category Finalists

Cary Aspinwall, Allan James Vestal and Holly K. Hacker for “Time Bomb: How Atmos Energy’s Natural Gas Keeps Blowing Up Texas Homes” – The Dallas Morning News

Jack Dolan, Ryan Menezes and Gus Garcia-Roberts for “Gaming the System: How Cops and Firefighters Cashed In on L.A.’s Pension Program” – Los Angeles Times

Charles Ornstein and Katie Thomas for “Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Crisis” – ProPublica and The New York Times

Mark Puente and Zachary T. Sampson for “CareerSource” – Tampa Bay Times

Personal Service Category Finalists

Liz Szabo for “Treatment Overkill” – Kaiser Health News

James Rufus Koren and Andrew Khouri for “The Hidden Cost of High-Interest Rate Installment Loans” – Los Angeles Times

Ron Lieber for “The Daunting Road to Forgiveness” – The New York Times

Heather Gillers, Leslie Scism, Michael M. Phillips, Janet Adamy, Anne Tergesen and Paul Overberg for “The Retirement Precipice” – The Wall Street Journal

Video Category Finalists

David Alter, Faye Gilbert, Arthur Sharples and Catherine Houlihan for “Tracking the Traffickers” – The Economist

Rick Young, Laura Sullivan, Emma Schwartz, Fritz Kramer and Kate McCormick for “Blackout in Puerto Rico” – Frontline PBS and NPR

Nadia Sussman, Kathleen Flynn and Finlay Young for “Unprotected” – ProPublica and Time

Isabelle Niu, Nikhil Sonnad, Hannah Yi, Jia Li, Eduardo Araujo and Arielle Ray for “Quartz News: China” – Quartz

Visual Storytelling Finalists

Tom Randall and Dean Halford for “Tesla Tracker” – Bloomberg News

The New York Times Staff for “China Rules” – The New York Times

Dan Burns, Noah Barkin, Jennifer Hughes, Howard Schneider, Karolina Tagaris, Weiyi Cai, Adam Wiesen, Michael Ovaska, Lea Desrayaud, Gustavo Cabrera and Christian Inton for “10 Years On” – Reuters

The Dean of UCLA Anderson chairs The Gerald Loeb Awards’ final judging committee of leading journalists, news executives and academics. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily from sponsorship and private support. For more information about the awards, please visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards , email [email protected] or call (310) 825-4478.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice-chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb’s career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as “probably the most quoted man on Wall Street” (Forbes Magazine 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present The Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson’s MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA for Asia Pacific, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school’s Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

