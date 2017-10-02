UPDATE – Advanced Defense Technologies (ADCF) Announces Closing of Acquisition of Star Jets International

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Defense Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADCF) announces that it has closed on its acquisition of Star Jets International, LLC (www.starjetsintl.com), a leading provider of private jets booking, brokerage and software solutions. Shareholders of Star Jets International are being issued preferred stock, which will constitute a majority of the capital structure of the public company. The public company expects to change its name to Star Jets International as soon as practicable.

“We are thrilled to become a publicly traded company and are excited to have a platform for expansive growth,” said Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International. “We look forward to much success with our customers and our stockholders. As a public company, we are excited to evaluate potential acquisitions that we become aware of.”

About Advanced Defense Technologies, Inc.:

Advanced Defense Technologies, Inc. develops innovative system technologies for the military defense and homeland security industries. The Company’s system design technology has been developed under several SBIR Programs with Government Agencies including the US military (USAF, ARMY, NAVY and MDA), NASA, DARPA and a prestigious defense contractor -Phillips Labs.

About Star Jets International, LLC:

Star Jets International, LLC offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have over 17 years of experience in aviation and marketing, www.starjetsintl.com.

For further information, please contact Ron Zaka, Star Jets International, LLC, 516-423-2989.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

