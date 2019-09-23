UPDATE – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq – ASNA) (the “company” or “ascena”) today announces the release of its Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter financial results will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Results will be released over the news wire services at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time.  The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its results, which will include comments by Carrie Teffner, Interim Executive Chair, Gary Muto, CEO and Dan Lamadrid, Executive Vice President and CFO, followed by a question and answer session.

Parties interested in participating in this call should dial in at (877) 407-3982 for domestic calls or (201) 493-6780 for international calls prior to the start time.  The conference ID is 13694543.  The call will also be simultaneously broadcast at www.ascenaretail.com.  A recording of the call will be available after its conclusion and until October 17, 2019 by dialing (844) 512-2921 for domestic calls or (412) 317-6671 for international calls.  The replay ID is 13694543.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Cacique), Value Fashion segment (Dressbarn), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 3,400 stores throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, dressbarn.com, and shopjustice.com.

CONTACT For investors: For media:
  ICR, Inc. ascena retail group, inc.
  Jean Fontana: (646) 277-1214  Shawn Buchanan
  [email protected] Corporate Communications 
    (212) 541-3418
    [email protected]

 

