UPDATE– assessURhealth, LLC Partners with athenahealth’s ‘More Disruption Please’ Program to Enhance Access to Mental and Behavioral Health Screening Tools

Tampa, FL, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — assessURhealth, LLC , a provider of mental and behavioral health screening software, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through athenahealth’s ‘ More Disruption Please’ (MDP) program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of more than 106,000 healthcare providers to promote significant revenue generation, better mental health care, and patient engagement among providers.

“Forty-five percent of suicide victims had contact with their primary care provider or emergency department within 30 days of their suicide,” said Mallory Tai Taylor, cofounder and chief operating officer of assessURhealth. “We want to help providers save lives, so we developed a product that can not only help them give their patients quality care, but also generate significant revenue and reduce staff resources.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company’s vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As an MDP partner, assessURhealth, LLC joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about assessURhealth’s new integrated application, please visit assessURhealth’s product listing page on the Marketplace.

About assessURhealth, LLC

assessURhealth™ empowers clinicians by providing the tools and resources needed to positively impact the identification, treatment & awareness of mental & behavioral health while adding significant revenue. We offer a tablet based, patient-completed assessment to clinicians, trade associations, higher education institutes, government entities and more. Custom reporting provides clinicians key risk classification data on depression, anxiety, somatic symptom, alcohol misuse, opioid abuse, postnatal and PTSD with additional/custom assessments and languages also available. To learn more about assessURhealth or become a distribution partner, visit our website at assessURhealth.com .

