UPDATE — Aunt Fannie’s Launches New DEET-Free, Worry-Free Mosquito Repellent Sprays for Kids and Adults, Available Nationwide and at select Target Stores

Aunt Fannie’s Mosquito Repellents Mosquito Spray, Mosquito Spray for Kids, Mosquito Wipes

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aunt Fannie’s added two new Mosquito Repellent Sprays to its award-winning line-up of insect and pest solutions. Aunt Fannie’s new pump sprays are DEET-free, worry-free, and essential oil-powered to be gentle on you, and effective while protecting kids and adults from mosquito bites.

Like Aunt Fannie’s best-selling Mosquito Wipes, the two new sprays have no harsh conventional chemicals, no DEET, no dye, no phenols, no mineral oil, and no petrochemical propellants.

“For many of us, summer is mosquito season, and with more extreme weather patterns mosquito problems will likely only get worse, not better,” said Mat Franken, Aunt Fannie’s Founder and CEO. “Consumers are rightfully demanding gentler, plant-based products for themselves and their loved ones in every category, but when it comes to mosquitoes it really does need to work. We’re excited to offer a better all-around choice that lets folks apply their way, get outside and enjoy nature.”

All Aunt Fannie’s mosquito repellent products are:

DEET-free with no harsh chemicals

Safe for use on anyone ages six months and older

Effective for up to four hours

Powered by essential oils including peppermint, cedarwood, lemongrass and more

Lab tested and proven for efficacy

Available on Amazon, auntfannies.com, select Target stores, Target.com, Bed Bath & Beyond and national and natural retailers nationwide.

Aunt Fannie’s Mosquito Repellent Spray ($9.99, 5.07 fl oz) – Our largest size with easy long form, fine mist application.

Aunt Fannie’s Mosquito Repellent Spray for Kids ($7.99, 3.38 fl oz) – A TSA-friendly size and smaller bottle.

Mosquito Wipes ($9.99, 10ct) – Our best-selling personal repellent comes in a 10-pack of individually wrapped wipes. With no spills or mess, these wipes are great for backpacks, camping trips, overnight bags, beach bags or just tucking into a purse or pocket for outdoorsy patio nights. Allows for precise application too; no spray traveling into eyes or mouth. Leaping Bunny Certified and available at all Target stores nationwide.

Aunt Fannie’s Mosquito Repellents are part of an entire line-up of Aunt Fannie’s Household Insect and Pest Solutions including its FlyPunch! Divejar, Ant Remedy spray, Roach Remedy spray, All-Purpose Pest Remedy Spray. All are all under $9.99 and available at Target stores, on Target.com.

About Aunt Fannie’s

Born out of a years-long journey to understand and resolve his family’s mysterious and life-threatening medical conditions, Mat Franken founded Aunt Fannie’s in 2013. His mission is to enlighten consumers that health and wellness isn’t just about food and exercise, but is affected by every single product that touches us, particularly within our indoor environments and on our skin. All Aunt Fannie’s cleaning products earn all “A’s” from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Aunt Fannie’s can be found in more than 4,000 retailers nationwide, including Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Safeway, Albertson’s, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Hy-Vee. To locate a retailer near you, please visit www.auntfannies.com .

Follow @Auntfannies on Twitter and Instagram , and visit us on Facebook for ongoing conversations.

MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Matthews

Skyya PR for Aunt Fannie’s

www.skyya.com

Office: (952) 836-9626

[email protected]