Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE: Axiad Airlock Accelerates the Path to Passwordless for Enterprises by Shaping User Behavior

UPDATE: Axiad Airlock Accelerates the Path to Passwordless for Enterprises by Shaping User Behavior

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

The latest offering from Axiad allows enterprise customers to deploy high-trust MFA across their entire workforce, globally and efficiently

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Axiad, please note that a portion of the fifth paragraph and entire sixth paragraph were missing. The updated release follows:

Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced the general availability of Airlock, a key feature of the Axiad Cloud SMARTidentity platform.

Axiad has taken a new approach to accelerating the journey to passwordless with Airlock. Users tend to find workarounds in security policies or procrastinate on deploying a new credential they have received, especially when they’re working remotely. They tend to continue using passwords until it is absolutely necessary for them to issue or renew their credential, making it difficult for their organization to achieve true passwordless authentication. Airlock takes the decision-making away from the user by allowing IT teams to assign employees specific directives before they can gain full access to a company system – such as issuing a new credential, taking a security training, etc. – ensuring security best practices are followed before they can work on any other projects, every time no matter where they are.

From the employee perspective, Airlock streamlines the process to easily set up a new device or replace a lost authentication credential, without depending on IT support. As soon as they have completed the task, they are then able to get access to their full system and continue their day. Airlock can also be customized to an organization’s specific needs such as to keep users up to date with their organizations’ latest security policies and necessary training when required. This provides significant benefits to the organization by freeing IT resources for other priorities and accelerates the transition to a passwordless future.

“The shift from the office environment to the distributed or hybrid environments which the pandemic has accelerated means that ensuring users are following the company’s security and MFA best practices is extremely difficult. Airlock has the significant impact of enforcing enterprise security policy across the board, so they can be certain that all of their users are meeting their security policies,” said Jerome Becquart, COO of Axiad.

Airlock easily integrates with a company’s existing IAM infrastructure and can be customized to their specific needs. Axiad also works seamlessly with a variety of hardware authentication solutions, including Yubico’s YubiKey security key, to prevent account takeovers and security breaches at scale.

“Deploying strong authentication solutions to disparate employees can be challenging,” said Percy Wadia, VP of Product Management at Yubico. “The YubiKey works with the Axiad Cloud SMARTidentity Platform to offer flexibility and cost-efficiency with comprehensive multi-protocol support that secures legacy and modern systems. Yubico also helps organizations easily and cost-effectively procure and distribute YubiKeys for users at scale with YubiEnterprise Services, accelerating deployment and management of YubiKeys as a complement to Axiad Airlock.”

By all indications, the remote work trend is here to stay and ensuring the security policies are being followed by remote workers will be a business imperative for years to come. Industry statistics have shown that 40% of remote workers admit to finding workarounds in their systems to stay productive. With Airlock, Axiad ensures that best practices are in place for productivity and security for both the organization and the user.

“The Airlock general release comes at an essential time for businesses – as digital transformation continues to accelerate, IT leaders need to ensure consistent and secure authentication across their remote workforces,” said Becquart.

Webinar: Shape user behavior to drive MFA best practices with Axiad Airlock and YubiKeys

Axiad and Yubico will present a webinar at 9am PT on Thursday, April 22, to discuss the ways organizations can be empowered to adapt to the security demands of a hybrid/remote workforce, and adopt security best practices and overcome the logistical challenges that come with it. Register for the webinar at: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18706/478085?utm_source=Axiad&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=478085

About Axiad

Axiad delivers a cloud-based, user-centric identity platform that simplifies an organization’s credential management. Founded by industry experts with extensive backgrounds in developing and deploying identity and access management solutions, Axiad helps enterprise and government leaders more effectively manage cybersecurity risks, compliance, and operational efficiency for their workforce, partners, and customers.

For more information visit.axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Paula Brici
Eskenzi PR
+1 949 677 6527
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.