UPDATE: Azalead Announces First GDPR compliant Account-Based Marketing Platform for Global Manufacturers

PARIS, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Azalead, the ABM platform for Global Manufacturers, has addressed the imminent new data privacy regulations that go into effect in May 2018. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a newly enacted policy by which the European Union (EU) will strengthen and unify data protection for all individuals within the EU. It covers any company doing business in the EU or with an EU citizen. Fines for companies failing to meet GDPR obligations can be as much as 4% of worldwide revenues and €20M.

“The problem global B2B marketers face today is that most marketing technology vendors are not yet prepared to support and share the burden of GDPR compliance,” said Nick Heys, Founder and CEO at Azalead

At its core, GDPR specifies 6 lawful ways to process data – of which consent is one – before using personal information including professional email addresses. Individuals will have a right to be forgotten and to withdraw consent, which means that contacts on an email list could request that their personal data be deleted from companies’ computer servers, including that collected, managed and used by B2B marketing technology providers on their behalf.

“Azalead is now prepared to support its clients with GDPR after executing on our compliance plan that addresses personal data security, data hosting, subject data access rights, internal processes and increased transparency for our customers and their clients,” said Didier Andrieu, VP Data & Privacy at Azalead.

The Azalead platform drives revenues by serving personalized and relevant content to anonymous buyers at target accounts. As a complement to Marketing Automation and CRM systems, Azalead sends ads to employees at target accounts and tracks engagement based on company IP address rather than email.

“GDPR is going to drive companies to rethink their direct marketing strategies and look at ways to maintain a personalized approach without violating personal privacy legislation,” said Julian Archer, Senior Research Director at SiriusDecisions. “With careful planning and prioritization, Account based marketing is an ideal option for businesses to engage their best customers and prospects with specific messages and content. GDPR provides the catalyst to invest in an effective way for marketers to develop meaningful relationships with buyers.”

