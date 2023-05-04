The baby car seat enjoyed a large market share in the historical period, by capturing 72% of the market revenue share in 2022. Offline sales represented 72% of the entire market in 2022. The key vendors of baby safety goods acquired a large proportion of their revenue from offline transactions. The large market size of the United States baby safety products has led to its market dominance in the historical period.

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global baby safety products market is assessed to trail at a flourishing CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 243.08 billion by 2023 and surpass a valuation of US$ 415.22 billion by 2033.

Throughout the timeframe, the market is likely to witness surging awareness among parents about the importance of child safety. Subsequently, demand for products that promote child safety like baby gates and car seats is expected to rise.

With rising technological advancements, baby safety products are also getting high-tech in nature. Key manufacturers are predicted to observe a plethora of new opportunities.

Consumers are shifting toward environmentally friendly products in order to reduce their carbon footprint. This has resulted in a surging demand for baby safety products that are built with sustainable materials and are recyclable. Additionally, due to the increasing ubiquity of baby safety products, opportunities to cover the ground of emerging markets are rising.

Compelling Market Trends

Consumers are rapidly becoming design savvy, due to there might be strong demand for baby safety products with aesthetic appeal and functionality in the coming years.

As per the recent market research on baby safety products, high safety ratings will be available commercially. With rising safety regulations, manufacturers are creating new opportunities for relevant manufacturers to differentiate themselves in the market.

Numerous key vendors are focusing on developing smart versions of baby safety goods for more convenience is propelling market growth throughout the evaluation period. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on incorporating automatic control systems in smart infant safety products to elevate their safety profile.

The inculcation of some extra features can be seen in advanced safety products including automated stop controls, emergency stop controls, anti-theft sensors, etc. With these features in place, the use of these systems ensures a high level of connection between parents and their children.

Growth Drivers

In developing countries, the potential for baby products is on the rise. The significant surge in the e-commerce sector has played a crucial role in disseminating fake infant products across the globe.

Owing to their identical features and appearance, it becomes extremely challenging to differentiate between counterfeit safety products and the original ones. The supply of counterfeit products is anticipated to rise, thereby making an impact on the sales tactics of legitimate sellers.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global baby safety products market include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV among others.

Key manufacturers are aiming to introduce new product lines with more advanced and different types of baby safety products like safety gates, baby monitors, car seats, and baby-proofing kits. By extending their product portfolio, taking into consideration the gaps present in the current product line, manufacturers can attract far more customers.

There are several trends emerging in the global baby safety products industry. Customization is gaining immense traction as it involves the freedom of selection of design and color of baby safety products to custom change the product as per individual liking. Manufacturers can implement this strategy to offer a better customer experience.

Baby Safety Products Market Segmentation

By Product Type, the Baby Safety Products Industry is segmented as:

Car Seats

Strollers

Monitors

Others

By Distribution Channel, the Baby Safety Products Market is segregated as:

Offline

Online

By Region, the Industry of Baby Safety Products is segmented as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Valuable Insights into the Baby Safety Products Market

The North American region is anticipated to create dominant opportunities over the assessment period. The United States baby safety products are expected to portray a significant surge over the current valuation period. The growth of the market is attributed to the high disposable income, working parents, technological advances, and government efforts are certain factors that have been augmenting the sales of baby safety goods in the country.

The country is likely to witness 1,400 fatalities on a yearly basis due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initiated a campaign named ‘Protect the Ones You Love’ to educate parents regarding the causes and precautions for SIDS, infant harm, and SUID. This is expected to favor the baby safety products industry.

