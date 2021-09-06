Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE — Berkshire Grey’s Picking With Purpose Donates Learning Kits for Boston Public School Students

UPDATE — Berkshire Grey’s Picking With Purpose Donates Learning Kits for Boston Public School Students

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Teaming up with the United Way, the Intelligent Enterprise Robotics company provides STEM-related supplies to support more than 2,400 students in the Boston area through the company’s Picking With Purpose program

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Berkshire Grey’s Picking With Purpose

BEDFORD, Mass. and BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, has partnered with United Way to donate learning kits to Boston Public School (BPS) students as part of its Picking With Purpose program. Exposing more young people to STEM careers is a way to put them on a path to success in college and career. By donating learning kits that support STEM programming, Berkshire Grey is helping United Way reach its goal to present engaging STEM opportunities to 10,000 Boston middle school students by 2022.

“Berkshire Grey is deeply invested in the success of our community and furthering the STEM education of Boston’s students. As a technology leader, it’s important for us to be a part of the solution, and our Picking With Purpose program provides us a forum to get involved and support our community,” said Jessica Moran, SVP and General Manager at Berkshire Grey. “These learning kits will provide BPS teachers supplies to enhance their STEM curriculums and each student’s learning experience. We will also participate in Massachusetts STEM Week through United Way’s BoSTEM program in October. We are committed to helping students in our community uncover their potential in STEM-based careers.”

“Together, Berkshire Grey and United Way are committed to both ensuring schools have the supplies they need and engaging students in STEM learning opportunities,” said Bob Giannino, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “Corporate partnerships are essential for creating an equitable and sustainable STEM economy in our city and giving every kid the chance to thrive in the field they choose.”

Led by United Way, Boston Public Schools, and Boston After School & Beyond, BoSTEM imagines a STEM workforce that reflects the demographics of Boston Public Schools with a focus to promote economic mobility and empowerment. As a citywide effort, the initiative coordinates resources and partnerships to provide Boston Public School students with meaningful STEM experiences that will strengthen their STEM career aspirations, social-emotional skills, and academic achievement. BoSTEM also works with out-of-school time programs and with corporate volunteers to offer experiential learning with industry professionals. Since BoSTEM launched in 2015, ​​77% of participating students reported positive gains in STEM Interest overall and 80% of students reported positive change in social and emotional skills. For more information, visit: https://unitedwaymassbay.org/BoSTEM.

Berkshire Grey’s Picking With Purpose program was launched in November 2020 to address food instability in the country, which was exacerbated by the pandemic. This need inspired Berkshire Grey to serve vulnerable populations by using its intelligent robotic sortation solutions to assemble meals. Since the program launched, the company has provided meals for 34,000 people through nonprofit organizations such as, City Harvest in New York City and the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts. Today, the program has expanded to serve local communities such as the Boston Public School system through United Way.

To learn more about Berkshire Grey’s Picking With Purpose program or to become a partner, visit https://www.berkshiregrey.com/about-us/picking-with-purpose/.

About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at http://www.berkshiregrey.com/.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Berkshire Grey Press Contact:
Pete Blair
Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]

About United Way
United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley is a leading civic engagement organization dedicated to responding to our region’s most pressing issues like housing stability, economic mobility, healthy child development and educational success. We listen and work with communities to identify areas of greatest need and innovative approaches to address them, and then mobilize donors and corporate partners to provide resources to create positive lasting change. We have a vision and a mandate to empower stronger, more equitable communities, and we have the scale and reach to help. Our deep partnerships with hundreds of nonprofit organizations, state and municipal leaders, and businesses make us the region’s go-to mobilizer to address urgent needs and activate comprehensive, long-term solutions. More information is available at www.unitedwaymassbay.org

United Way Press Contact:
Brigid Boyd
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
[email protected]
339-236-1161

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.