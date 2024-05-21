NEEDHAM, Mass., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond BookSmart , the nation’s leading executive function coaching company, announced that its CEO, Michael Delman, will be featured on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of a two-part series on boys and learning. The segments are running on Good Morning America today and tomorrow, May 22.

Two Beyond BookSmart families will also be interviewed during the series, sharing the academic challenges their sons faced, as well as the success they achieved in working with Beyond BookSmart executive function coaches. On the May 22nd Good Morning America segment, Delman will serve as a resource, offering families strategies to help their students stay focused, manage time, and plan effectively to accomplish goals.

“Increasing demands from school and home and the non-stop distractions from technology are overwhelming, even for those students who would normally be doing quite well. For so many others, the situation is much more dire with so many young people essentially giving up on themselves,” said Delman. “It’s important for families to know that executive function skills – the skills that help people remain calm and focused, and able to get things done – can be learned and applied.”

For nearly 20 years, Beyond BookSmart has helped students and their families improve executive function and life management skills, such as planning and initiating tasks, and effectively managing time through its evidence-based coaching strategies. These strategies help students meet their academic goals, gain control over mounting external pressures, and enable them to achieve success, both in and out of the classroom.

About Beyond BookSmart

Beyond BookSmart, the nation’s leading executive function coaching company, has been providing customized services for individuals of all ages since 2006. Beyond BookSmart’s family of companies includes:

WorkSmart , a coaching program for adults to help them build time management, organization, and planning skills essential to personal and professional success – WorkSmart is sourced by corporations to help with both employee and leadership growth; and

, a coaching program for adults to help them build time management, organization, and planning skills essential to personal and professional success – WorkSmart is sourced by corporations to help with both employee and leadership growth; and BrainTracks to help schools integrate executive function skills into classroom curriculum to help students stay more focused, motivated, and engaged.