A Special Brew Celebrating Denver’s Champions with Nostalgic Packaging

Breckenridge Brewery Becomes Official Beer Partner for the Denver Nuggets Stand Denver proud with this brilliantly bright, easy drinking Golden Ale. Mile High City is light bodied with a balanced hop and malt character, and an exceptionally clean finish. Brewed to celebrate the Denver Nuggets, this golden ale is the perfect court-side companion.

The Denver Nuggets Unveils New Celebratory Beer in Partnership with Breckenridge Brewery The ‘Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale’ is now available throughout Colorado in 15-pack cases of 12FL.OZ.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breckenridge Brewery (“Breckenridge” or the “Brewery”), a pioneer in Colorado’s craft beer scene, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today an exciting partnership with the Denver Nuggets to launch a celebratory beer, the ‘Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale’. This launch not only marks a unique collaboration celebrating the Nuggets’ recent championship triumph but also continues a tradition of exciting beer releases following the success of the 2020 Mile High City Copper Lager and the more recent launch of the Mile High City Golden Ale.

“Breckenridge Brewery is thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Denver Nuggets through this special edition ale. This beer is more than a drink; it’s a celebration of our shared victories and a tribute to our fans. The distinctive packaging, adorned with the Nuggets’ classic rainbow logo, reflects the vibrant spirit and history of the team,” said Ryan Workman, Director of Marketing at Breckenridge Brewery. “We’re proud to bring a piece of the Nuggets’ legacy into the hands of fans, enhancing their game day experience with a taste of victory.”

Breckenridge Brewery celebrates over thirty years of Denver pride with the launch of their Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale, an easy-drinking, light ale that’s perfect for game day enjoyment. Featuring the iconic Nuggets’ rainbow logo, evoking memories of the team’s storied past from 1981 to 1993. The can’s design, a nod to Denver’s skyline and natural beauty, resonates deeply with fans and citizens alike, bringing forth a wave of nostalgia and city pride. Available now in a 19.2 oz can at Ball Arena to honor the Nuggets’ recent championship, the Brewery also announces the upcoming release of a 12 oz can 15-pack, soon to be available for fans wishing to salute the Nuggets’ victorious season.

“This partnership with Breckenridge Brewery is a toast to our team’s success, our city and our incredible fans,” said Michael Ceilley, SVP of partnership marketing & media sales for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “Breckenridge Brewery is renowned in Colorado for their beloved craft beer. The Championship Edition Mile High City Golden Ale captures the essence of our team’s legacy and continues to honor our Nuggets championship.”

The Mile High City Golden Ale reflects Breckenridge Brewery’s commitment to quality, community, and celebration. The limited-edition offerings are expected to be fan favorites on and off the court, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and good cheer throughout the season and is available in Colorado.

