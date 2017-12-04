UPDATE — BroadSoft Awarded 2017 Frost & Sullivan Latin America Cloud Telephony and UCC Services Platform Provider of the Year

Breaking News
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication as a service (UCaaS) and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), today announced that is has been selected by global research and analyst firm Frost & Sullivan as its Latin America (LATAM) cloud IP telephony and UCC services platform provider of the year.

Frost & Sullivan stated that the cloud internet protocol (IP) telephony and UCC services market is experiencing a rapid growth trajectory in the Latin American region1. Further, they noted that BroadSoft is delivering best practices in growth, innovation, and leadership.

“BroadSoft aims to transform business productivity for organizations of all types by integrating communications into business activities and workflows while enhancing process agility,” said Sebastian Menutti, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “BroadSoft empowers Latin American companies to redefine the future of work by inspiring teams to create, collaborate, and maximize performance on a daily basis.”

BroadSoft was recognized for its BroadSoft Business portfolio, which was rated as best-in-class productivity and collaboration tool for businesses in Latin America through a comprehensive and advanced suite of enterprise-ready, cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX), unified communications (UC), team collaboration, and contact center services, making big system sophistication affordable for businesses of all sizes.

“We are honored to receive recognition of our product leadership and as a future-of-work business collaboration visionary,” said Hector Sanchez, vice president, CALA region, BroadSoft. “We believe having a focus on delivering business collaboration productivity solutions through our BroadSoft Business portfolio will continue to maximize customer value and experience.”

About BroadSoft
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world’s top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.

Media Contacts

Niaobh Levestam
BroadSoft Public Relations
+1 240 720 9643
+44 (0) 7919605660
[email protected]

CALA REGION

Lourdes Piqué Huguet
GPS Imagen y Comunicación México
[email protected]
Cel.: 044-55418808965

Rubén Ocampo Villa
GPS Imagen y Comunicación México
[email protected]
Cel.: 044-5538873377

____________________
1 Frost & Sullivan independent research,2016, Cloud IP telephony and UC&C services market in Latin America

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b19bdcd0-af50-4a94-b99c-16df68146edf

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
