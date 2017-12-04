UPDATE — BroadSoft Awarded 2017 Frost & Sullivan Latin America Cloud Telephony and UCC Services Platform Provider of the Year

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication as a service (UCaaS) and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), today announced that is has been selected by global research and analyst firm Frost & Sullivan as its Latin America (LATAM) cloud IP telephony and UCC services platform provider of the year.

Frost & Sullivan stated that the cloud internet protocol (IP) telephony and UCC services market is experiencing a rapid growth trajectory in the Latin American region1. Further, they noted that BroadSoft is delivering best practices in growth, innovation, and leadership.

“BroadSoft aims to transform business productivity for organizations of all types by integrating communications into business activities and workflows while enhancing process agility,” said Sebastian Menutti, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “BroadSoft empowers Latin American companies to redefine the future of work by inspiring teams to create, collaborate, and maximize performance on a daily basis.”

BroadSoft was recognized for its BroadSoft Business portfolio, which was rated as best-in-class productivity and collaboration tool for businesses in Latin America through a comprehensive and advanced suite of enterprise-ready, cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX), unified communications (UC), team collaboration, and contact center services, making big system sophistication affordable for businesses of all sizes.

“We are honored to receive recognition of our product leadership and as a future-of-work business collaboration visionary,” said Hector Sanchez, vice president, CALA region, BroadSoft. “We believe having a focus on delivering business collaboration productivity solutions through our BroadSoft Business portfolio will continue to maximize customer value and experience.”

1 Frost & Sullivan independent research,2016, Cloud IP telephony and UC&C services market in Latin America

