Update: California County Promises to Not Enforce Policy Threatening Small, Family Observances of Jewish High Holidays

First Liberty Institute urged Los Angeles County officials to reverse threat to small religious gatherings at family homes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night, Los Angeles (CA) County officials informed First Liberty Institute that they will not “dispatch Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to the homes of Jewish families gathered for religious meals during the High Holidays inside someone’s homes.” This came a day after First Liberty sent a letter to county officials urging them to reverse their policy barring Jewish residents from observing the High Holidays with other families inside private homes.

“Our client and the Jewish residents of Los Angeles County can breathe a little easier knowing that officials have promised that they will not send law enforcement to their homes to enforce a policy that should never have been adopted in the first place,” said Stephanie Taub, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Our Jewish neighbors are strong and resilient and simply want to share a table with their local families during the High Holidays in peace. While we are grateful that the County has promised that its policy will not be enforced, we will continue to work with our client and the County until this issue is completely resolved.”

