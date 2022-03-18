Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE – Carahsoft Announces Availability of Okta Through AWS Marketplace

UPDATE – Carahsoft Announces Availability of Okta Through AWS Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Provides Public Sector with Access to Okta Identity Cloud via AWS

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of the Okta Identity Cloud in the AWS Marketplace for U.S. Public Sector customers. The launch includes two Software as a Service (SaaS) products, Okta Workforce Identity and Okta Customer Identity. The listings provide customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.

Carahsoft manages Okta’s AWS Marketplace distribution. As long standing partners, Carahsoft has worked with Okta to equip the Public Sector with cloud-based identity and mobility management solutions that empower users to work faster, stay secure and do significant work using whichever services and apps they need. To support this partnership, Carahsoft has built a dedicated Okta sales team of 16 professionals, created a grants program for State and Local customers, and built and run over 150 marketing events since 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Okta Identity Cloud through the AWS Marketplace,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Public Sector customers now have an additional, more simplified method to quickly procure and deploy Okta’s modern access solutions to help agencies securely connect their workforce.”

As AWS’ Public Sector Distributor, Carahsoft works with a diverse group of AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services, and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

With the Okta Identity Cloud and Amazon Web Services, U.S. Federal, State, Local, and Education customers now have an additional option to support government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com

Contact:

Okta
press@okta.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.