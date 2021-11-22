Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE — Cenntro Receives Japanese Kei Car Approval For its All-Electric Metro Light Duty Commercial Vehicle

UPDATE — Cenntro Receives Japanese Kei Car Approval For its All-Electric Metro Light Duty Commercial Vehicle

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Kei Car Metro Front 1

Kei Car - Front 1

Kei Car – Front 1

Kei Car Metro Front 2

Kei Car - Front 2

Kei Car – Front 2

Certification from the Japan Inspection Organization Designates Metro as the First Imported, Commercial Electric Vehicle for Urban Delivery and Service Markets

Approval opens Highest Growth EV Sector ahead of Local Brands

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cenntro Automotive (“Cenntro”, the “Company” or “We”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, today announced that its Metro light duty commercial vehicle has received Kei Car homologation approval in Japan.

Kei Car is the smallest highway legal light-weight vehicle type in Japan Cenntro’s Metro is now the first imported, non-Japanese made electric commercial vehicle to receive certification. The approval will open the Japanese urban deliver and service market to Cenntro’s Metro and allows it to be registered by end users for use on any street, including highways.       

“We are pleased to announce that we are the first foreign company to receive electric Kei Car type approval and to receive it ahead of Japanese local brands,” said Peter Wang, Cenntro’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This is a significant milestone for Cenntro, as the process of getting Kei Car type approval is extremely onerous for a foreign company and the designation. This is a testament to Cenntro’s leading technologies and understanding of local markets. With this approval, Cenntro is positioned to gain significant market share in the urban delivery and service segment, Japan’s highest growth vehicle sector in the world’s third largest market.

“Moreover, Japan is at the forefront of several trends affecting transport and logistics, including a labor shortage caused by population decline and the ‘hyperaging’ of its society. Many other developed countries will face similar challenges, creating additional demand for last-mile deliveries,” continued Wang.

The World Economic Forum’s “The Future of the Last-Mile Ecosystem” report recently projected that e-commerce distribution volumes in central Tokyo’s 23 wards will rise by 85% by 2030, requiring a 70% increase in delivery vehicles, each of which will need to cover an additional 25% in distance travelled. In addition to putting a greater strain on logistics operations, the rise in e-commerce is also likely to drive a 20% increase in carbon dioxide emissions, hence the urgency for an all-electric alternative.

“Japan is one of our strategic markets and is incredibly important for our continued leadership in the all-electric light commercial vehicle segment,” concluded Wang.

About Cenntro Automotive Group

A leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:  NAKD) with Cenntro’s shareholders to own approximately 70% of the combined entity on a fully-diluted basis. Cenntro leads the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. Cenntro has sold and delivered 3300 commercial EVs in more than 26 countries as of Dec 2020. For more information about the company, please visit www.cenntroauto.com.

For further information:

Investor Contact

IR@cenntroauto.com

Media Contact

PR@cenntroauto.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74b81a05-b185-4285-8355-d8629a47dec0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91a2b0fe-b044-4552-a37c-288105d65d62

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.