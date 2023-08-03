MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the release issued earlier today by Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) under the same headline, please note that the updated press release below now includes the Consolidated Balance Sheets and omits a duplicate Cashflows table.

Record international revenues driven by the performance of Nestor Cables.

Reiterates revenue guidance and increases net income per share guidance to $2.05 to $2.15 for fiscal year 2023.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), a leader in fiber connectivity, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal Q3 2023 Financial Summary (in millions except per share data and percentages) Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022 Change Change (%) Net Sales $ 61.3 $ 71.3 $ (10.0 ) -14 % Gross Profit ($) $ 19.1 $ 29.3 $ (10.2 ) -35 % Gross Profit (%) 31.1 % 41.1 % -10.0 % -24 % Income from Operations $ 5.6 $ 16.6 $ (11.0 ) -66 % Income Tax Expense $ 1.8 $ 3.9 $ (2.0 ) -53 % Net Income $ 5.2 $ 12.7 $ (7.5 ) -59 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.33 $ 0.92 $ (0.59 ) -64 %

Fiscal Q3 YTD 2023 Financial Summary (in millions except per share data and percentages) 2023 YTD vs. 2022 YTD Change Change (%) Net Sales $ 219.0 $ 175.9 $ 43.2 25 % Gross Profit ($) $ 73.3 $ 75.4 $ (2.2 ) -3 % Gross Profit (%) 33.5 % 42.9 % -9.4 % -22 % Income from Operations $ 35.6 $ 41.6 $ (6.0 ) -14 % Income Tax Expense $ 8.5 $ 9.5 $ (1.0 ) -10 % Net Income $ 29.8 $ 32.4 $ (2.5 ) -8 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 2.00 $ 2.33 $ (0.33 ) -14 %

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter fiscal 2023 results came in relatively in-line with our expectations,” said Company President and CEO Cheri Beranek. “Based on conversations with our customers, we expect service providers to continue working through inventory for the next several quarters. Additionally, our community broadband customers are adopting a cautious approach with respect to deploying capital until they have better visibility into the timing of government funded deployments. While we expect these dynamics will impact our near-term performance, likely into fiscal 2024, we continue to focus on positioning the company for long-term growth, right-sizing capacity levels, and designing products that address our customers’ biggest pain points. With government funding initiatives underway and significant rural broadband builds expected in the coming years, we anticipate strong demand for our core products once order patterns return to normalized levels. By investing in our people, modernizing our systems, and targeting expansion into new markets like Europe, we are positioning Clearfield for continued success which we believe will drive significant shareholder value over the long term.”

“Clearfield’s strong balance sheet and strategic approach with service providers enable us to pursue growth opportunities and enhance our product portfolio,” said CFO Dan Herzog. “We continue to invest in capital equipment with faster processing capability to reduce costs and improve margins. Finally, we are reiterating our full-year fiscal 2023 revenue guidance and increasing our full year net income per share guidance.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 14% to $61.3 million from $71.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. Organic revenue decreased 33% year over year to $47.9 million, while Nestor Cables generated revenue of $13.4 million.

As of June 30, 2023, order backlog (defined as purchase orders received but not yet fulfilled) was $74.7 million, a decrease of $32.9 million, or 31% compared to $107.6 million as of March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $82.0 million, or 52%, from June 30, 2022. The sequential decrease was due to a lull in demand as customers digest previously purchased products.

Gross margin for the quarter was 31.1%, compared to 41.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was negatively affected by excess production capacity as well as Nestor’s inclusion in the quarter. The Company continues to realign capacity to current market conditions.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased 6% to $13.4 million, or 22% of net sales, from $12.7 million, or 18% of net sales in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income for the quarter totaled $5.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Outlook

The Company is reiterating its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance and is raising its net income per share guidance due to better-than-expected product margin as well as cost saving initiatives. Clearfield continues to expect its full year fiscal 2023 net sales to be within a range of $260 to $275 million, and now expects net income per share to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.15, up from $1.80 to $2.10 previously.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related Earnings Presentation are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “outlook,” or “continue” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, for example, statements about the Company’s future revenue and operating performance, expected customer ordering patterns, anticipated shipping on backlog and future lead times, future availability of components and materials from the Company’s supply chain, future availability of labor impacting our customers’ network builds, the impact of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) or other government programs on the demand for the Company’s products or timing of customer orders, the Company’s ability to match capacity to meet demand, expansion into new markets and trends in and growth of the FTTx markets, market segments or customer purchases and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and judgments about future developments in the Company’s business. Certain important factors could have a material impact on the Company’s performance, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted worldwide economic conditions and could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and operating results; inflationary price pressures and uncertain availability of components, raw materials, labor and logistics used by us and our suppliers could negatively impact our profitability; we rely on single-source suppliers, which could cause delays, increase costs or prevent us from completing customer orders; we depend on the availability of sufficient supply of certain materials and global disruptions in the supply chain for these materials could prevent us from meeting customer demand for our products; we rely on our manufacturing operations to produce product to ship to customers and manufacturing constraints and disruptions could result in decreased future revenue; a significant percentage of our sales in the last three fiscal years have been made to a small number of customers, and the loss of these major customers could adversely affect us; further consolidation among our customers may result in the loss of some customers and may reduce sales during the pendency of business combinations and related integration activities; we may be subject to risks associated with acquisitions, and the risks could adversely affect future operating results; we have exposure to movements in foreign currency exchange rates; if we are unable to integrate acquired businesses, our financial results could be materially and adversely affected; adverse global economic conditions and geopolitical issues could have a negative effect on our business, and results of operations and financial condition; our planned growth may strain our business infrastructure, which could adversely affect our operations and financial condition; product defects or the failure of our products to meet specifications could cause us to lose customers and sales or to incur unexpected expenses; we are dependent on key personnel; cyber-security incidents on our information technology systems, including ransomware, data breaches or computer viruses, could disrupt our business operations, damage our reputation, and potentially lead to litigation; our business is dependent on interdependent management information systems; to compete effectively, we must continually improve existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance; if the telecommunications market does not continue to expand, our business may not grow as fast as we expect, which could adversely impact our business, financial condition and operating results; changes in U.S. government funding programs may cause our customers and prospective customers to delay, reduce, or accelerate purchases, leading to unpredictable and irregular purchase cycles; intense competition in our industry may result in price reductions, lower gross profits and loss of market share; our success depends upon adequate protection of our patent and intellectual property rights; we face risks associated with expanding our sales outside of the United States; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item IA. Risk Factors of Clearfield’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect actual events unless required by law.

CLEARFIELD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 61,284 $ 71,250 $ 219,035 $ 175,854 Cost of sales 42,210 41,943 145,750 100,411 Gross profit 19,074 29,307 73,285 75,443 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 13,449 12,721 37,714 33,877 Income from operations 5,625 16,586 35,571 41,566 Net investment income 1,630 43 3,328 284 Interest expense (195 ) – (551 ) – Income before income taxes 7,060 16,629 38,348 41,850 Income tax expense 1,842 3,884 8,511 9,480 Net income $ 5,218 $ 12,745 $ 29,837 $ 32,370 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.93 $ 2.01 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.92 $ 2.00 $ 2.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,254,341 13,772,269 14,880,666 13,760,950 Diluted 15,254,341 13,899,698 14,929,405 13,900,019

CLEARFIELD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,385 $ 16,650 Short-term investments 130,726 5,802 Accounts receivable, net 31,944 53,704 Inventories, net 105,003 82,208 Other current assets 4,084 1,758 Total current assets 303,142 160,122 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,318 18,229 Other Assets Long-term investments 6,556 22,747 Goodwill 6,581 6,402 Intangible assets, net 6,344 6,376 Right-of-use lease assets 14,773 13,256 Deferred tax asset 998 1,414 Other 1,489 582 Total other assets 36,741 50,777 Total Assets $ 361,201 $ 229,128 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of lease liability $ 3,722 $ 3,385 Debt 2,174 – Accounts payable 11,641 24,118 Accrued compensation 7,319 13,619 Accrued expenses 3,335 6,181 Factoring liability 8,722 4,391 Total current liabilities 36,913 51,694 Other Liabilities Long-term debt – 18,666 Long-term portion of lease liability 11,572 10,412 Deferred tax liability 782 774 Total Liabilities 49,267 81,546 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 153 138 Additional paid-in capital 187,409 54,539 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (268 ) (1,898 ) Retained earnings 124,640 94,803 Total Shareholders’ Equity 311,934 147,582 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 361,201 $ 229,128