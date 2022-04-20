UPDATE: Connecticut Green Bank Subsidiary Launches Second Investment Offering through Raise Green Crowdfunding Platform

Breaking News
Offering provides an opportunity for citizens to confront climate change through investment that supports small business energy efficiency in Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGB Green Liberty Notes LLC, a subsidiary of the Connecticut Green Bank, proudly announces their second Green Liberty offering, a crowdfunding campaign launched in partnership with Raise Green, a social and environmental marketplace for impact investing. This offering builds upon the success of a similar offering in January that allowed citizens to invest in the Green Bank’s mission to confront climate change with as little as $100.

“We were encouraged by the interest in our first Green Liberty offering, which reached 180% of our target in a month,” said Bryan Garcia, President and CEO of the Green Bank. “Through lower investment minimums, more everyday people are empowered to help us combat climate change and earn a return on their money by supporting energy efficiency for small businesses. Raise Green’s crowdfunding platform makes investing accessible to residents in Connecticut and across the country. In our first offering, we had investors representing 25 states, motivated to make a difference. Our second offering is a great way to mark Earth Month and celebrate the 52nd Earth Day.”

Investments in the Green Liberty offering support Eversource’s Small Business Energy Advantage (SBEA) program, which enables small businesses in Connecticut to reduce their energy costs through efficiency upgrades and zero interest loans.

As a result of the climate benefits associated with the SBEA program, the Green Liberty offering has been reviewed and verified for its environmental attributes by Kestrel Verifiers.

For more information about the investment opportunity, please visit invest.ctgreenbank.com.

About the Connecticut Green Bank

The Connecticut Green Bank was established by the Connecticut General Assembly in 2011 as the nation’s first green bank and has since supported the creation of more than 23,000 green energy jobs in the state, while reducing the energy cost burden on over 55,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits. The Green Bank’s vision is a planet protected by the love of humanity and its mission is to confront climate change and provide all of society a healthier, more prosperous future by increasing and accelerating the flow of private capital into markets that energize the green economy. This is accomplished by leveraging limited public resources to scale-up and mobilize private capital investment into Connecticut. In 2017, the Connecticut Green Bank received the Innovations in American Government Award from the Harvard Kennedy School Ash Center for Democratic Governance and innovation for their “Sparking the Green Bank Movement” entry. To date, the Green Bank has mobilized nearly $2.3 billion into the State’s green economy. This has reduced the energy costs for thousands of families and businesses, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and worsen public health.

For more information about the Connecticut Green Bank, please visit www.ctgreenbank.com. 

About Raise Green

Raise Green is the first marketplace in the U.S. for local and inclusive impact investment into climate solutions. On Raise Green’s investor marketplace, anyone (individuals and institutions) can invest in community-focused climate infrastructure and resilience projects across a varied range of project scales and minimum investments. Raise Green gives solar developers the tools to cut soft costs and easily access financing for up to $5M per year. Investors can create quantifiable impacts in local communities, as well as receive financial returns if the project is successful.

CONTACT: Rudy Sturk
Connecticut Green Bank
(860) 259-1154
rudy.sturk@ctgreenbank.com

